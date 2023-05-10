Finnish John Wick’s bloody encounter with the Nazis

when John Wick Released in 2014, it brought new blood to action films working with “one man army” stories. Until then, of course, there were works that tried to present a story that had been seen at least a thousand times differently – Liam Neeson, for example, showed a couple of such films in his old age, and Denzel Washington will take his third film. This year’s appearance Guardian – but Keanu Reeves’ vengeful nature and John Wick Its stuntman-turned-directors set a new direction. The lean, sleek, butcher’s chair direction swims in an extra dose of adrenaline and blood.

And above all came the followers John Wick Three sequels or A nobody is here With Bob Odenkirk, South Korea A Carterrel showed the Asian version last year and Disney+ PrincessWell, she denied everything that came to mind as a “Disney princess.” Sure, some of the movies felt like John Wick was supposed to be a replacement, but for some reason it just didn’t work out, i.e. more of an afterthought. Atomic Blonde Or very lame Tyler Rack: The Escape. There are a lot of movie titles for two columns, I also feel that, but now I have to add one more to the list because the movie is already in theaters in most of the world. baby, Many trailers were dismissed as “John Wick, only with Nazis”.

This comparison is justified, because in this Finnish film, a positive hero faces a legion of evil, one action sequence follows another, and the best photography and the right direction focus primarily on making them as useful as possible. In which the baby However, it stands out a bit, the title and its meaning need explanation.

Scandinavian peoples have one-word self-definitions that can only be described in Hungarian, for example, for Danes, such a word hygge The essence of this is a kind of well-being home, and for the Swedes Come on Moderation can also be found at the social and personal level. and expression describing Finnish national character a sister It roughly translates to “steady and determined action in the face of great difficulties.” In other words, if all hope seems lost, one should not despair but face even severe trials.

The baby is an example of this concept, and in this sense it is very original that the protagonist of a film like John Wick has something to say. It is no coincidence that the story takes place in World War II. 1939-1940 was the great baby moment of the Finns Winter War, began when the Soviet Union invaded Finland without a declaration of war. Finnish resistance fighters overwhelmed the outnumbered Soviet army, launching a blitzkrieg that eventually captured only a small part of the country. According to the film’s writer and director Jalmari Hellander, one of the main inspirations for the story was Simo Heiha, the record-breaking sniper of the Winter War, who shot and killed more than half a thousand Soviets. Another is Rambo.

The baby Taking place a few years after the Winter War, A War in Lapland By the time the Finns were already fighting against their former allies, the Germans were stationed in Finland. The Germans moved into the northern part of the country, and the Finns slowly pushed them into Norway, while the Nazis burned Finnish villages one by one. In this dangerous age, the film’s protagonist, Atami Gorby, a veteran of the Winter War, now a simple gold digger, stumbles upon an old man who wants to deliver a load of gold to the nearest bank hundreds of kilometers away. Group of Nazis. All sorts of fascinating complications follow from this encounter, such as amputated limbs, a Nazi soldier decapitating a pedestrian mine, or giants cut down underwater.

Helander’s third film is a horror remake of the Santa Claus story A rare export and Samuel L. Despite Jackson’s acting, it’s disappointing The Big Game: The Big Game Then, and so far it has mostly been put together. It tells the story of the genre well, and at a brisk hour and a half you can linger on Corby’s character. And then, at the end, the film falters, because the cause strays from the path trodden by John Wick.

The babyIt’s easy to point out the historical inaccuracies (starting with the fact that the Nazis spoke English), but it’s harder to ignore the fact that the laws of physics don’t apply to Korbira. Of course, the visual exaggerations stem somewhat from the genre, and I haven’t even heard of scenes where Keanu Reeves is shot at by five men from five directions and no one hits him, but he takes care of all five attackers in four seconds. But, for example, in the movie Uncharted, when Tom Holland jumps on the hanging luggage on the plane. Or like when — and it hurts to bring this up — the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle In the beginning, the angels fall from the dam with the truck carrying the helicopter, but by the end of the fall they are all in the helicopter, the rotors spinning, and at the last moment they get up and escape the fall.

The babyThere are two or three scenes in this quality, which also affects the integrity of the protagonist, because the Finnish pumpkin can be better represented with a more subordinate approach. The plot and hidden message in the title will be more powerful because in the end it will be no more John WickAs the story goes, however A knifethan What started as a parody trailer turned into a movie that didn’t take itself too seriously baby But he also likes to be a little serious.

Getting past that, the Helander movie is a lot of fun. Although it takes place mostly in barren landscapes, you can sense that it required a budget of six million euros (not much anyway, less than half a Petafi film). The cinematography and editing are excellent, the action sequences are tense, and the director works expertly from the Spaghetti Westerns and Tarantino-Rodriguez school (Machet, right).

Most of the actors act above and beyond the call of duty. Corby is portrayed by Jorma Tomila, an old friend of the director who has acted in all of Helander’s works so far. The dialogues of the film can be fitted in an envelope, and the sentences of the main character only take the place of the stamp, so Damila often plays only with his face and movements, but very effectively. Axel Henny as the head Nazi and his right-hand man Jack Doolan are also excellent, but the female characters of the story stand out a bit. If the baby is to be explained to any audience to feel that they are included in the film, cut it well, and put it in the trailer, it can be guessed that the role of women is high. Picture.

But for all its flaws, The babyIt will be enjoyed by all who love John Wick’s aftertaste of violence. It doesn’t offer any big surprises, but it does show pretty well how an Obersturmführer and his regiment lead their lives, and that’s enough for now. The question is when it will be screened in domestic cinemas. The film doesn’t have a distributor here yet, but in the second half of April (I also saw it abroad) the film was shown in most of the world. It would be a shame if Hungarian audiences were left out of this bloody depiction of Finnish life.