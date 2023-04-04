Finland Officially Joins NATO, Doubles NATO-Russia Border – Our War News Tuesday

Joseph Borrell delivered a press conference on Tuesday morning alongside US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, arriving at the EU-US Energy Summit.

China has a moral obligation to contribute to a just peace in Ukraine, it cannot side with the aggressor, it cannot support the occupation militarily.

– Announced as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The High Representative stressed that the EU is sending a clear message to China, including that Beijing’s stance on the atrocities and war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine will determine its future relationship with the EU.

According to Borrell, the war in Ukraine continued to escalate, despite Russia achieving nothing with “brutal bloodshed and destruction.”

Moscow has taken another nuclear gamble by installing nuclear weapons in Belarus, a direct threat to European security. All of this ironically came after Chinese President Xi Jinping held peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and agreed not to deploy nuclear weapons overseas.

He affirmed that the European Union, in cooperation with its Atlantic partners, remains united and determined to support Ukraine’s defense and maintain collective pressure on Russia.

Anthony Blinken The US Secretary of State said in his statement: “The relationship between the United States and the European Union is stronger than ever to advance our common interests.”

As he said, Washington and Brussels will continue to work closely with their international partners so that Ukraine can protect itself, its people, its territory and the right to choose its own path. He welcomed the EU’s spending of tens of billions of euros in humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine, as well as the provision of 2 billion euros worth of ammunition to Ukrainian security forces through its peacekeeping apparatus.

Together, we have frozen the assets of Russian individuals who fuel war aggression, and are imposing comprehensive economic sanctions and export restrictions that reduce Russia’s war-fighting capability. We have squeezed criminals hard financially and forced them to choose between pouring money into war or taking care of their own citizens.

Blinken highlighted: The US and EU are exploring how to further reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and increase clean energy production in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Last year, the United States exported 56 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe. This represents 40 percent of Europe’s total imports, a 140 percent increase compared to our liquefied natural gas exports to Europe last year. The EU has reduced its dependence on Russian gas from nearly 40 percent at the start of the war to 15 percent by the end of 2022. He opined that this was an extraordinary decision.

In his opinion, the transition to clean energy and the construction of flexible, secure and diversified supply chains of renewable energy should be accelerated in partnership with the European Union.

We must do all this while creating good-paying jobs and reducing costs for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Weaponizing Russia’s energy dependence highlights the urgency of this task, but also offers an opportunity to accelerate progress.

– Attracted the attention of the US Secretary of State.

