Final Fantasy XVI trailer reveals massive battles and the window of summer 2023

Eikon-on-eikon battles are in store for next summer

Final Fantasy XVI appeared again today To show some new gameplay modes, set the edit window. Square Enix showed a new RPG trailer and confirmed it Final Fantasy XVI Currently targeting summer 2023.

A new trailer wrapped up showing at Sony State of Play today, starting with a message from producer Naoki Yoshida. He thanked fans for the long wait, and said the team plans to reveal more Final Fantasy XVI In upcoming interviews.

“And even though the world finds itself in turmoil, we will continue to focus on what we do best, which is making games,” Yoshida said. “Because if, through entertainment, we can give people something they can really enjoy, maybe we can bring a little happiness in these tough times.”

The trailer features many different celebrities Final Fantasy Summoning, given by dominants such as the Eikons. This term may sound familiar to anyone who plays Final Fantasy XIV. It’s the same name the game uses to refer to the famous deities that appear in it Final Fantasy Like Shiva, Everett and Bahamut. In today’s trailer, we can see a lot more, and it looks like they’ll be fighting back, too.

Besides some action packed battles, it looks like players will also engage in massive primal battles. Kind of like giant kaiju fights, except with the famous Final Fantasy summons. looks pretty rad.

in PlayStation Blog EntryThe team assures that the fight will be divided between those giant clashes and the fighting on the ground. The latter follows protagonist Clive Rosefield, as he unleashes an array of attacks and weapons. To me, it feels similar to an action RPG style Final Fantasy XV And the Final Fantasy VII Remake from the trailer.

Final Fantasy XVI Director Hiroshi Takai says the game is fully playable, from start to finish. However, much remains to be done to improve and improve performance. For now, Square Enix is ​​targeting a summer 2023 launch on PlayStation 5. Takai says the team will do everything possible to not keep fans waiting “too long” for the next update.