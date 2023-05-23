Fighting rages on in Russia, another attack from Ukraine may begin – our war news on Tuesday

South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), on Tuesday condemned the country’s minister responsible for state security, who is traveling to Moscow for a high-level international meeting on security matters.

Diane Koehler BarnardThe party’s shadow state security minister said in a statement that according to his party, any engagement with Russia, particularly in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, should be approached with extreme caution given South Africa’s international reputation.

Kumbutso Natsavheni According to an earlier statement by the South African government, the Minister of State for Defense, senior officials responsible for security affairs will meet on May 23-25. He will participate in an international meeting in Russia

His presence raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to responsible diplomacy, national security and lack of commitment, the DA said.

Last week Cyril Ramaphosa The South African president has announced that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to meet with African leaders to discuss a possible South African peace plan for the current conflict, supported by the presidents of Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. .

Ramaphosa said his country was “indecisive” on the issue, did not support Russia and would not pressure it to abandon its position.

Ntsavheni is expected to hold talks with Russian politicians ahead of the South African president’s peace trip to Russia and Ukraine.

