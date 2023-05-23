May 23, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Fighting rages on in Russia, another attack from Ukraine may begin – our war news on Tuesday

Arzu 54 mins ago 1 min read

South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), on Tuesday condemned the country’s minister responsible for state security, who is traveling to Moscow for a high-level international meeting on security matters.

Diane Koehler BarnardThe party’s shadow state security minister said in a statement that according to his party, any engagement with Russia, particularly in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, should be approached with extreme caution given South Africa’s international reputation.

Kumbutso Natsavheni According to an earlier statement by the South African government, the Minister of State for Defense, senior officials responsible for security affairs will meet on May 23-25. He will participate in an international meeting in Russia

His presence raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to responsible diplomacy, national security and lack of commitment, the DA said.

Last week Cyril Ramaphosa The South African president has announced that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to meet with African leaders to discuss a possible South African peace plan for the current conflict, supported by the presidents of Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. .

Ramaphosa said his country was “indecisive” on the issue, did not support Russia and would not pressure it to abandon its position.

Ntsavheni is expected to hold talks with Russian politicians ahead of the South African president’s peace trip to Russia and Ukraine.

(MTI)

See also  Let the cats understand, there is a war going on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Zelensky doesn’t even want peace, Biden incites war

9 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Economy: The age of ten-euro plane tickets is over, according to Ryanair

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

China’s effort reached its goal, and nearly a hundred countries rallied against the US proposal

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Fighting rages on in Russia, another attack from Ukraine may begin – our war news on Tuesday

54 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Shell’s CEO is protected by security as climate protesters try to storm a shareholder meeting

57 mins ago Izer
2 min read

NASA wants to go to Mars on a nuclear powered rocket

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

DeAndre Hopkins touchdown sites: Bills, Cowboys among top pitches as Cardinals WR reveals wishlist, favorite QBs

1 hour ago Emet