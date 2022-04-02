FIFA World Cup matches: groups, fixtures, kickoffs and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar kicks off on November 21, with 32 teams aiming to reach the final and become world champions on December 18.

The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and the second only in Asia, after Japan and South Korea hosted the event in 2002. This will be the last edition of only 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards to include 48 countries.

Title holders France will be among the favourites, although no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, along with fellow European teams England, Spain and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina are also likely to participate in the knockout stages, while Senegal may represent Africa’s biggest hopes for a win for the first time.

England will meet Wales or Scotland if any of their UK neighbors manage to break out of Group B play-offs with the United States and Iran. Spain and Germany fall into a tough E group with Japan, Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced group.

The host country Qatar begins its championship against Ecuador, before facing Senegal and the Netherlands, and the last pair will be the first match in the 2022 World Cup.

Due to the high summer temperatures in the Gulf country, the World Cup in Qatar will be the first to be held in winter rather than summer.

Key dates

Group stage: From November 21 to December 2

Round of 16: 3-6 December

Quarter-finals: December 9-10

semi final: December 13-14

last: December 18

Departure times

The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm in Qatar (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the UK).

The final round of group matches and all knockout matches will take place at 6pm and 10pm in Qatar (3pm and 7pm).

The final was scheduled for 6 p.m. locally (3 p.m.).

Complete schedule fixture

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

November 21, 2022, 13:00, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Qatar vs Ecuador

November 21 2022

Senegal vs the Netherlands

November 25 2022

Qatar vs Senegal

November 25 2022

Netherlands vs Ecuador

November 29, 2022

Holland vs Qatar

November 29, 2022

Ecuador vs Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine.

November 21 2022

england vs iran

November 21 2022

USA vs UEFA Path A match winners.

November 25 2022

England vs the United States

November 25 2022

UEFA A track winners against Iran

November 29, 2022

UEFA Path A winners vs England

November 29, 2022

Iran vs the United States

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

November 22 2022

argentina vs saudi arabia

November 22 2022

Mexico vs Poland

November 26, 2022

argentina vs mexico

November 26, 2022

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

November 30, 2022

Poland vs Argentina

November 30, 2022

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Group D: France, Peru / Australia / UAE, Denmark, Tunisia.

November 22 2022

France v AFC-CONMEBOL Winners

November 22 2022

Denmark vs Tunisia

November 26, 2022

France vs Denmark

November 26, 2022

Tunisia – Winners of the Asia-Asia-South America match

November 30, 2022

Tunisia vs France

November 30, 2022

AFC Winners – CONMEBOL vs Denmark

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.

November 23, 2022

Spain – CONCACAF – Oceania match winners

November 23, 2022

Germany vs Japan

November 27 2022

Spain vs Germany

November 27 2022

Japan vs CONCACAF – OFC . Winners

December 1, 2022

Japan vs Spain

December 1, 2022

CONCACAF Winners in Oceania vs Germany

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

November 23, 2022

Belgium vs Canada

November 23, 2022

Morocco vs Croatia

November 27 2022

Belgium vs Morocco

November 27 2022

croatia vs canada

December 1, 2022

Croatia vs Belgium

December 1, 2022

Canada vs Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

November 24 2022

Brazil v Serbia

November 24 2022

Switzerland vs Cameroon

November 28, 2022

Brazil vs Switzerland

November 28, 2022

Cameroon vs Serbia

December 2, 2022

Cameroon vs Brazil

December 2, 2022

serbia vs switzerland

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

November 24 2022

Portugal vs Ghana

November 24 2022

Uruguay v South Korea

November 28, 2022

Portugal v Uruguay

November 28, 2022

South Korea vs Ghana

December 2, 2022

South Korea vs Portugal

December 2, 2022

Ghana v Uruguay