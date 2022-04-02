FIFA World Cup matches: groups, fixtures, kickoffs and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar kicks off on November 21, with 32 teams aiming to reach the final and become world champions on December 18.
The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and the second only in Asia, after Japan and South Korea hosted the event in 2002. This will be the last edition of only 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards to include 48 countries.
Title holders France will be among the favourites, although no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, along with fellow European teams England, Spain and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina are also likely to participate in the knockout stages, while Senegal may represent Africa’s biggest hopes for a win for the first time.
England will meet Wales or Scotland if any of their UK neighbors manage to break out of Group B play-offs with the United States and Iran. Spain and Germany fall into a tough E group with Japan, Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced group.
The host country Qatar begins its championship against Ecuador, before facing Senegal and the Netherlands, and the last pair will be the first match in the 2022 World Cup.
Due to the high summer temperatures in the Gulf country, the World Cup in Qatar will be the first to be held in winter rather than summer.
Key dates
Group stage: From November 21 to December 2
Round of 16: 3-6 December
Quarter-finals: December 9-10
semi final: December 13-14
last: December 18
Departure times
The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm in Qatar (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the UK).
The final round of group matches and all knockout matches will take place at 6pm and 10pm in Qatar (3pm and 7pm).
The final was scheduled for 6 p.m. locally (3 p.m.).
Complete schedule fixture
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.
November 21, 2022, 13:00, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
Qatar vs Ecuador
November 21 2022
Senegal vs the Netherlands
November 25 2022
Qatar vs Senegal
November 25 2022
Netherlands vs Ecuador
November 29, 2022
Holland vs Qatar
November 29, 2022
Ecuador vs Senegal
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine.
November 21 2022
england vs iran
November 21 2022
USA vs UEFA Path A match winners.
November 25 2022
England vs the United States
November 25 2022
UEFA A track winners against Iran
November 29, 2022
UEFA Path A winners vs England
November 29, 2022
Iran vs the United States
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.
November 22 2022
argentina vs saudi arabia
November 22 2022
Mexico vs Poland
November 26, 2022
argentina vs mexico
November 26, 2022
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
November 30, 2022
Poland vs Argentina
November 30, 2022
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D: France, Peru / Australia / UAE, Denmark, Tunisia.
November 22 2022
France v AFC-CONMEBOL Winners
November 22 2022
Denmark vs Tunisia
November 26, 2022
France vs Denmark
November 26, 2022
Tunisia – Winners of the Asia-Asia-South America match
November 30, 2022
Tunisia vs France
November 30, 2022
AFC Winners – CONMEBOL vs Denmark
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.
November 23, 2022
Spain – CONCACAF – Oceania match winners
November 23, 2022
Germany vs Japan
November 27 2022
Spain vs Germany
November 27 2022
Japan vs CONCACAF – OFC . Winners
December 1, 2022
Japan vs Spain
December 1, 2022
CONCACAF Winners in Oceania vs Germany
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.
November 23, 2022
Belgium vs Canada
November 23, 2022
Morocco vs Croatia
November 27 2022
Belgium vs Morocco
November 27 2022
croatia vs canada
December 1, 2022
Croatia vs Belgium
December 1, 2022
Canada vs Morocco
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
November 24 2022
Brazil v Serbia
November 24 2022
Switzerland vs Cameroon
November 28, 2022
Brazil vs Switzerland
November 28, 2022
Cameroon vs Serbia
December 2, 2022
Cameroon vs Brazil
December 2, 2022
serbia vs switzerland
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
November 24 2022
Portugal vs Ghana
November 24 2022
Uruguay v South Korea
November 28, 2022
Portugal v Uruguay
November 28, 2022
South Korea vs Ghana
December 2, 2022
South Korea vs Portugal
December 2, 2022
Ghana v Uruguay
