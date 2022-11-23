FIFA opens disciplinary hearings against Mexico and Ecuador over homophobic chanting at World Cup

FIFA Disciplinary proceedings were opened against both of them Mexico And the Ecuador For chanting homophobic chants during the 2022 World Cup matches.

Mexico tied 0-0 with Poland On Tuesday while Ecuador defeated the host nation Qatar 2-0 on the opening day of the tournament.

During the opening game, some Ecuadorian fans could be heard singing a homophobic chant against the Chileans. Ecuador faced possible expulsion from the tournament after Chile complained that it fielded an ineligible player during the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Mexico is being investigated after their supporters sang an offensive chant that the country’s national federation had long tried to crack down on.

Mexican fans have often chanted slang for a male prostitute (“poto”) at goalkeepers during matches, which activists say is demeaning and discriminatory.

The Mexican Football Federation received twelve penalties – two warnings and ten fines – during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, and this has since escalated to home matches being played behind closed doors, as it did earlier this year on two occasions.

In a statement on Wednesday, FIFA said: “FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Federation for chants by Mexico’s fans during Mexico’s match against Poland in the FIFA World Cup on November 22.

“The proceedings were opened on the basis of Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

Possible penalties in law include playing a match without spectators or banning play in a particular stadium.

The lead-up to the tournament in Qatar has seen concerns raised about the LGBT community as well as broader human rights in Qatar. Homosexuality remains illegal under the country’s laws.

Ecuador are top of Group A after the opening round of side-by-side matches Holland And above both Senegal And Qatar.

Mexico is level on points with Poland in Group C, below and above Saudi Arabia Argentina.

