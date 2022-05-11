FIFA and EA Sports End video game partnership

However, these games will not offer the same kind of matching simulation that fans of the EA Sports version are familiar with. Therefore, consumers will be asked to wait until 2024, when FIFA says it will launch a competitive football simulation game.

“I can assure you that the only real game called FIFA will be the best game available for players and football fans,” said Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA. The ‘FIFA name’ – which it was suggested that the organization take back for its own game – ‘is ​​the only global original title’.

The latest deal between EA Sports-FIFA was signed 10 years ago, but the years since have not only seen major technological change but arguably the biggest turmoil in FIFA, which almost fell apart after a massive corruption scandal in 2015. Infantino, since taking over Office that year, try – and often failed To open new sources of income.

Wilson said that when direct talks between Infantino and Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, failed to make progress, the two sides agreed to an amicable separation.

“It was really about how do we deliver more to the players, more to the fans, how can we introduce more gameplay, how can we bring more partners into the game, and how can we expand beyond the confines of the traditional game,” said Wilson, whose personal association as a game architect goes back two decades. Time, in a telephone interview.

In addition to doubling the licensing fee, FIFA has also demanded the ability to associate its brand with other digital products, including other video games, according to people familiar with the conversations. That proved to be a step too far for EA Sports, which must now convince legions of loyal fans to get used to another name.