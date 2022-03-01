Fierce fighting in Ukraine, fruitless peace talks – here’s the top news on Monday

Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Labid said on Monday that Israel would vote against Russia’s condemnation at the UN, according to military radio. “Israel is examining the importance of sanctions against Russia. We have set up an inter-ministerial committee to study the impact and sanctions of sanctions on the Israeli economy and policy,” he said, referring to the austerity measures already imposed on Russia. Western countries of the world.

As head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jerusalem is ready to assist Ukraine in every possible way because it is a historic, values-based moral obligation.

Three planes with emergency humanitarian assistance will be launched from Israel to Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday. Thousands of coats, blankets, sleeping bags, medical equipment, tents and water purification equipment are included in the export.

Ten Israeli water purification systems can drink 5,000 liters of water per hour, which is enough for 200,000 people. They will also send a water supply system capable of storing and distributing water to 100,000 people.

The inventory also includes personal equipment: 3,000 winter tents for families, 15,000 blankets, 3,000 sleeping bags and 2,700 warm, well-insulated coats. In addition, Jerusalem sends 17 tons of medicine and medical equipment and 100 tons of humanitarian equipment to Ukraine.

“Israel has been and will be on the right side of history,” Labid said. “These are our values. The United States has always been and will always be our key partner, but our American partners also understand that there are two aspects to which we need to be careful and cautious,” he added.

Lapid explained, on the one hand, the presence of Russian military presence in neighboring Syria on the other side of the Golan Heights, and that co-operation with Russian troops stationed in Syria would make it possible to combat Iranian expansion in Syria. . On the other hand, he thought there were still 180,000 potential Israeli immigrants and thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine, which also needed government warning. “We will do everything we can to prevent the overthrow of the Israelis or the Jews. That is why there is a Jewish state. It is our duty,” Lapid recalled.

The head of the foreign ministry said that one of the most complex operations in Israeli history was the expulsion of people from Ukraine. “This is a great corporate mission, a diplomatic and political endeavor. The mandate is clear: we care about the Israelis, we care about the Jews, our heart beats for the citizens of Ukraine,” he concluded. (MTI)