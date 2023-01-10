Fierce fighting in Donetsk, Putin honored – our war news on Tuesday

The Dutch media authority approved a five-year broadcasting license for independent Russian TV channel Dozsgy after the channel’s license in Latvia was revoked in December, according to a statement posted on the board’s website on Tuesday.

Last March, Russian authorities blocked access to Dozhgy’s broadcasts for its coverage of the war against Ukraine, accusing the channel of deliberately spreading disinformation about the actions of Russian military personnel and inciting extremism and violence. All of these are prohibited and punishable under Russian law.

Dozsgy restarted its programs in Latvia last June, but the Latvian media authority decided to revoke the broadcasting license in December because it deemed the channel a threat to national security and public order. The media has been accused of broadcasting content supporting Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

In December, the Latvian regulatory authority fined the channel 10,000 euros for showing a map of the occupied Crimean peninsula that was part of Russian territory. Dozsgyo was also criticized for calling the Russian army “our army” on one of his shows, in which the host discussed, among other things, how to supply supplies to newly enlisted Russian soldiers.

