Eleven new Ukrainian air defense systems, including the SZ-300 battery, announced the disaster on Thursday Igor Konashenkov Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General in his war report on the previous day’s events.

Konashenkov said the Russian army had defused a total of 46 Ukrainian military installations in the past day. An air strike with high-precision missiles at Charney in Rivney County on Wednesday night destroyed an arsenal of Toxa-U-type tactical missiles, among others. According to the General, 12 drones were destroyed in the past day, including the Ukrainian MI-24 and MI-8 helicopter and three Pyro TP-2.

Konashenkov said since the start of the war in Ukraine, described by Moscow as a “special operation”, the Ukrainian armed forces have fired 181 aircraft and helicopters, 172 unmanned aerial vehicles, 170 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,379 tanks and armored wars. Vehicles, 133 rocket launchers, a landmine, and 1,168 special military vehicles were lost.

Konashenkov has promised that the Russian Defense Ministry will soon release additional documents from BioLops staff in Ukraine.

These are as he said about the fact that a large amount of human life products have been transported from the territory of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and other European countries. The spokesman also said that the United States was secretly studying how to spread the disease to humans using bats in a laboratory in Cargo.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 13 more buses arrived in Rostov County on Thursday morning with about 300 Mariupol refugees. Earlier, the ministry said four convoys with two hundred buses had been set up to evacuate residents of the city besieged by Russian forces on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov. The first two buses with 59 refugees crossed the border on Tuesday night.

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, members of the Donetsk People’s Militia are verifying that men leaving Mariupol have no signs of participating in fighting, such as wearing weapons or ammunition for long periods of time. They are also being tested for tattoos identifying them as members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or nationalist battalions. The genius PusilinPresident of the Donetsk People’s Republic Pervez Kanal told television that nationalists trying to escape into civilian corridors were trying to get tattoos from their skin.

Mikhail Mijinchev Russia’s chief of staff, the head of the Intergovernmental Coordination Agency and the head of Russia’s National Security Management Center, said on Wednesday night that 31,367 civilians, including 89 foreigners, had been evacuated from Mariupol during the day. According to the General, only 36 refugees fled territory controlled by Ukrainian government forces, and the majority demanded that they be taken to Russia or to the Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhia and Hersen Oblast in Ukraine.

Of the foreigners expelled from Herzoneshos, 71 were members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and nine were Greek and Pakistani. According to Mijinchev, Ukrainian forces not only helped but also tried to prevent the evacuation.

In Donetsk, the water supply was cut off after a pumping station was left without electricity due to the Ukrainian disaster. According to local officials, the city of Horlivka (Gorlovka) is in dire straits due to water shortages and several cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics were hit by artillery by Thursday.

According to the General, the Russian Ministry of Defense has data on 2,688,726 people from nearly 2,000 Ukrainian settlements who indicated they would like to move to Russia, and the list was expanded to 10,657 names in a single day.

According to official sources, the HCLU news agency reported that nearly 285,000 refugees from the “Donetsk Basin and Ukraine” have arrived in Russia so far, including 13,000 on Wednesday. Temporary shelters have been set up for them in 32 regions.

According to his report, the Ukrainian army opened fire on a convoy of refugees around Kharkov, killing at least four people. He reiterated the accusation that Ukrainian “nationalists” would not allow the Russian people to leave through the humanitarian corridors opened in Russia’s direction, and that those who tried to do so would shoot at it.

(MTI)