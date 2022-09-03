Fest withdraws from Arcade Fire Tour, citing allegations against captain Wayne Butler

The indie rock singer said Thursday that she will no longer tour with Arcade Fire after Wayne Butler, the band’s leader, was accused of sexual misconduct.

The artist, whose full name is Leslie Fest, pulled out of the “We” tour two days after it began in Ireland, she explained in a letter to fans.

Butler, 42, Negation A Pitchfork report published last week in which three women accused him of inappropriate sexual interactions and another person accused him of sexual assault.

“I can’t go on,” the 46-year-old wrote about her “too hard” choice in a lengthy message posted on Twitter outlining her mindset.

Three women accused the lead singer of sexual misconduct. Getty Images Coachella

“Staying on tour symbolizes that I am either defending or ignoring the harm Wayne Butler has done and leaving would mean I was the judge and jury,” she wrote.

“I’ve never been here to stand up for or with the Arcade Fire – I’ve been here to get on my feet on stage.”

The “The Bad In each Other” artist said her songs ultimately made the decision for her after she played them on the first two tour dates.

“Hearing them through this lens is at odds with what I have been explaining to myself throughout my career,” she wrote.

Arcade Fire will perform in Dublin on August 30, 2022 while Wayne Butler faces the allegations. Getty Images

“I’ve always written songs to name the exact struggles I’m in, looking forward to my best and declaring responsibility when I need to. I’m declaring responsibility now and I’m going home.”

Feist was due to open up to her fellow Canadians during the European tour of the tour. No alternative has been named. Beck is scheduled to pick up supporting work assignments when the tour arrives in the states late next month.