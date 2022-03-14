Fernando Tates Jr. came out for three months with a broken wrist

11:29 am: Tatis has a scaphoid fracture in his left wrist, Tweets Casaville. The injury likely occurred earlier in the winter (although this is still unclear), but it broke out decisively during a recent bat swing.

11:05 am: Padres star Fernando Tates Jr. suffered a broken wrist that may require surgery, Chief of Baseball Operations AJ Preller announced to reporters this morning (Twitter link via AJ Cassavell from MLB.com). Surgery is a possibility for Tates, who is expected to miss up to three months to recover from the injury.

It’s a severe blow for Padres, who will now go through as much as half the season without one of the game’s brightest young stars. Tates missed time last season with a recurring partial dislocation of his shoulder but nonetheless hit .282/.364/.611 with 42 home runs in just 130 games. Tates avoided surgery for this particular disease but will now miss a significant amount of time with a new disease.

San Diego has plenty of depth, though, with no substitute for a player of Tates’ caliber. His injury could create a more stable chance for the former KBO star Ha Seung Kim, who struggled in a part-time role with the brothers last year after signing a four-year contract worth $28 million. Alternate options on the list include a third primary man Mane Machadosecond base man Jake Kronworth And the companion man gorexson brovar – All of them have shortstop experience in major tournaments. twenty one years CJ Abrams Among the top potential players in the entire game of baseball, but he’s not yet on the 40-man list and has yet to play above Double-A. He’s in camp as an unlisted invitee, so he’ll get a chance to impose the team’s hand.

Of course, at least the bears mention that there are a few outstanding short unsigned stops in the market. Both Carlos Correa And the Trevor’s story They were looking for new homes this winter, and were either subject to a one-year deal allowing them to return to the market next winter, and the monks could make an unexpected fit before. There will be a final stalemate, but Tates spent time on the court last year.

However, Match Story or Correa is a very long shot for multiple reasons. Both are looking for long-term arrangements, and Padres was looking to clear out the payroll as they explored trade scenarios involving Eric Hosmer And the Will Myers. Signing any of the free agent requires not only forfeiture of the draft choice, but also a large salary. Time and time again Preller has taught us not to explicitly judge Padres in almost any sky-high scenario, but it’s very hard to imagine Story or Correa showing up at the Padres camp to interfere in Tatis’ favour.

Tates is entering the second season of a devastating 14-year precedent, her $340 million contract extension. He is set to earn $5 million this season and will see his paycheck rise to $7 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025-26, $25 million in 2027-28 and $36 million annually from 2029 to 36.