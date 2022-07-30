Fed’s Kashkari says officials “still have a long way to go” to back off the fight against inflation.

Minneapolis Fed President Neil Kashkari noted on Friday that markets have outdone themselves in expecting the central bank — which has raised interest rates quickly this year — to start pulling back soon.

“I am amazed at the interpretation of the markets,” Kashkari said in an interview. “The Committee is united in our determination to bring inflation down to 2 percent, and I think we will continue to do what we need to do until we are satisfied that inflation is on its way to 2 percent – and we are very far from that.”

Fed officials raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this week, the second consecutive massive rate hike and a move that lifted their policy position to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent. This is roughly what policy makers think of as a neutral situation, neither fueling nor slowing growth, and additional interest rate increases will begin to effectively put the brakes on the economy.