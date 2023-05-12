Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson has appointed a new Vice President to succeed Lyle Brainard

Dr. Philip Nathan Jefferson, of North Carolina, nominated to serve as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, speaks during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022.

The White House announced Friday that Federal Reserve Chairman Philip Jefferson will be nominated by President Joe Biden to be vice chairman of the central bank’s board of directors.

Although he is one of the newest members of the Board of Governors, Jefferson will assume a key policy-making position at a time when the Fed is trying to rein in inflation without causing a damaging recession.

Biden also said he would nominate Adriana Coogler for the governor’s vacancy and Lisa Cook for another term as governor. Kugler is currently the US representative to the World Bank and will be the first Latino on the board, while Cook has been on the board since May 2022.

“These candidates understand that this job is not partisan, but it plays a critical role in seeking maximum employment, maintaining price stability, and overseeing the many financial institutions in our country,” Biden said in a statement. “I am confident that these nominees will help build on the historically strong economic recovery that we have seen under my administration.”

The moves, which will need Senate confirmation, come as the Fed is also making its way through a banking crisis that has seen the closure of several regional institutions over the past two months.

The Senate confirmed Jefferson to the board in May 2022, four months after he was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Since taking office, Jefferson has been relatively quiet on the policy front. In his recent remarks, he argued against raising the federal inflation target of 2% and said he wasn’t particularly concerned about the pace of the economy’s slowdown. He has voted for each of the interest rate increases that have been approved since taking office.

As vice president, the latest position was filled by Lyle Brainard, who is now Biden’s director for the National Economic Council. Known for being one of the more progressive members of the board, Brainard has argued against relaxing regulations for regional banks and has been an advocate of examining whether the Fed should adopt a central bank digital currency.

Before coming to the Federal Reserve Board, Jefferson was a professor of economics as well as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Davidson College. He has also served as a professor at Columbia University and Swarthmore College as well as an economic researcher at the Federal Reserve.

The nomination was not unexpected. Several media outlets reported that Jefferson was Biden’s likely choice as vice president.

If confirmed, Jefferson would be the second black to serve as vice president. Cook is the first black woman to serve on the board.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown praised the nominations.

In a statement, Brown said the nominees “reflect the vibrant diversity of our country and the people who make it work.”

— With reporting by Kayla Tucci