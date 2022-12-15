Fed rate decision, South Korea trade, Australia unemployment, New Zealand GDP

Philippine Central Bank Starch Interest rates fell by 50 basis points, to 5.5%, in line with expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll, and raised the key interest rate to the highest level in 14 years.

It is likely that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will continue to raise interest rates in early 2023, said Muhammed Faiz Nagotha, ASEAN economist at Bank of America Global Research on CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia. US Federal Reserve.

He added that the central bank will continue to raise the benchmark interest rate up to 6%, or 50 basis points, from the current rate.

Charmaine Jacob