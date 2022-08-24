August 24, 2022

Fed hawk comments weaken global stocks

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated the central bank’s commitment to controlling inflation by tightening monetary policy, and said his biggest concern is that continued price pressures have been underestimated.

LONDON – European markets were silent on Wednesday amid fresh hawkish comments from A US Federal Reserve The policy maker made investors reluctant.

pan europe Stokes 600 The indicator hovers around the flat line by mid-morning. Basic resources fell 1.4% while household goods added 0.5%.

The comments came as markets prepared for a long-awaited speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday talking about the central bank’s hawkish course, after its annual economic seminar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Stocks in Asia Pacific It was mixed on Wednesday after Dow Jones Industrial Average And the Standard & Poor’s 500 It recorded the third consecutive day of losses in the previous session. China Shenzhen Component He led the losses regionally.

US stock futures It was flat in early trading on Wednesday as Wall Street attempts to stem further losses ahead of Powell’s speech on Friday.

Back in Europe, investors will be briefed on the ECB’s accounts on the latest monetary policy discussions, which are due to be published on Wednesday.

After hitting a 20-year low of $0.9901 on Tuesday, euro It recovered slightly overnight to trade at $0.9950 by mid-morning on Wednesday in London.

