Fear often breeds great opportunities – how long will the forint weaken?

Let’s start with the long-term picture first. On the EURHUF weekly chart, the trend is steadily rising, and the strengthening of the forint in recent months can only be considered a natural correction after the dizzying rise of the EURHUF experienced in 2022. It also indicates that the chart does not suggest that the forint’s weakening trend has changed.

The HUF 375 zone is the 50% Fibonacci level of the strong forint weakening cycle that started in 2019, so it is a support, from where the exchange rate rose. The obstacle in this chart is the psychological HUF 400 level.

If we zoom in to the daily chart, transfer our technical levels from the previous chart (blue lines) and add them with the Fibo level placed on the last falling wave, we can see that the exchange rate has reached the limit of HUF 395. 400 resistance zone.

As for the forint, the resistances are exciting because by selling EURHUF, i.e. buying forint and selling euros, we can profit from the base rate of 18%, provided the forint weakness does not continue or to a lesser extent. This is called a carry trade, when the investor rides on interest rate differentials, we get 18% forint interest, while we pay 2.6% euro interest. Of course, in practice, everyone gets a little bit of interest differential when it comes to the small investor, but around 12% per annum is currently available. This can be multiplied by the leverage used in forex trading. Of course, forex trading carries more risk, but in the case of forint currency pairs, the interest rate differential is now pending.

For now, the current US banking crisis appears to be a liquidity crunch that the central bank can probably handle, but typically in such cases, investors have now dumped the banking sector’s stocks.

They also sold shares of major banks such as Bank of America, the second largest US bank by total assets after JP Morgan.

However, the crisis affects regional banks, from which many shift their deposits to larger banks, and Bank of America mentioned in the example may even benefit from this. Bank of America is the second most important member of Buffett’s stock market portfolio.

However, the exchange rate is approaching strong support at the $27.2 level, which could also provide exciting trading opportunities.

