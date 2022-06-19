June 19, 2022

Father’s Day: Prince William shares a picture of Father’s Day

The photo was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account, with the message: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to dads and grandparents around the world today!”

The photo shows a smiling Prince William in an olive-coloured casual shirt and khaki shorts against a rocky desert background.

William wraps himself around his eldest son, Prince George, in a camo-print shirt, and Princess Charlotte, in a navy and white dress.

The youngest, Prince Louis, appears draped over his father’s shoulders in a navy and white striped shirt.

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a similar family photo in 2021 for their official Christmas card, which shows a similar rock-solid backdrop and costume.

William’s father, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, also shared Father’s Day snapshots On Twitter Sunday. One of the pictures was of Prince Charles with his father, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Another shot was of Charles sitting on the grass alongside his two sons, William and Prince Harry, when they were younger.
The whole family was reunited for The Queen’s Birthday Parade In London at the beginning of June. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watched Trooping the Color with other members of the royal family from the Major General’s office near the Horse Guards parade, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.

But Harry and Meghan did not join other royals for the traditional balcony appearance after the show; The Queen decided last month to include only members of the royal family who perform official duties.

