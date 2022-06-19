Father’s Day: Prince William shares a picture of Father’s Day

The photo was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account, with the message: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to dads and grandparents around the world today!”

The photo shows a smiling Prince William in an olive-coloured casual shirt and khaki shorts against a rocky desert background.

William wraps himself around his eldest son, Prince George, in a camo-print shirt, and Princess Charlotte, in a navy and white dress.

The youngest, Prince Louis, appears draped over his father’s shoulders in a navy and white striped shirt.