Father’s Day: Prince William shares a picture of Father’s Day

The photo was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account, with the message: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to dads and grandparents around the world today!”
The photo shows a smiling Prince William in an olive-coloured casual shirt and khaki shorts against a rocky desert background.
William wraps himself around his eldest son, Prince George, in a camo-print shirt, and Princess Charlotte, in a navy and white dress.
The youngest, Prince Louis, appears draped over his father’s shoulders in a navy and white striped shirt.
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a similar family photo in 2021 for their official Christmas card, which shows a similar rock-solid backdrop and costume.
But Harry and Meghan did not join other royals for the traditional balcony appearance after the show; The Queen decided last month to include only members of the royal family who perform official duties.
