Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Setup PC and character details

Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask It takes place on Rogetsu Island in southern Japan, a decade after five girls mysteriously disappeared at the Moonlight Festival. When two girls are found dead ten years after the initial disappearance, the three remaining teens return to the haunted island to solve the mystery of their friends’ deaths and their hazy memories, while confronting the fearsome spirits that inhabit the land. Along the way, they will enter Haibara Infirmary. This old hospital is now in ruins, but is the site where Dr. Haibara’s experiments to cure “Moonlight Syndrome” eventually turn out to be fatal. The girls will also return to Rogetsu Hall, a sanatorium built to treat “Moonlight Syndrome”. It is a hotel-like building attached to Haibara Hospital where only “special guests” can be admitted. Locals refer to Haibara Infirmary as the “Old Building” and Rogetsu Hall as the “New Building”. Other important sites to explore include Cape Tsukiyomi Lighthouse and Yomotsuki Residence. The lighthouse is the closest point to the moon on the island, and has a special meaning for the moon-worshipping population. An ancient shrine has been moved to the top of the lighthouse. Meanwhile, the Yomotsuki residence is the birthplace of one of the missing girls, Ruka Minazuki, and visiting this house brings back a flood of important memories. It is also the home of Ruka’s father, a revered mask maker named Soya Yomotsuki. Soya is obsessed with perfecting the “Lunar Eclipse Mask” and has been accused by Ruka’s mother, Sayaka Minazuki, of playing a part in Ruka’s disappearance! To uncover the truth behind their disappearances and horrific deaths, Ruka and her friends will need to battle ghostly spirits and a wanted killer in their quest to uncover the secrets of their lost memories.

Besides the standard edition of the game, Koei Tecmo will also release a special edition Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask O.P. Available digitally, this unique version of the game includes a Rogetsu Isle dinner party, party Costume set, and digital art book (includes original soundtrack). Additionally, anyone who purchases the digital copy of the game by March 22, 2023 will have the ability to download an early purchase bonus: the Ruka Exclusive “Marie Rose Outfit” from dead or alive series. Fans who pre-order the game by the release date will also receive a variety of outfits, including Ruka’s Limited Edition “Fox Mask” outfit (white/red), Misaki’s Limited Edition “Fox Mask” outfit (black/crimson), and Choshiro’s Limited Edition “Fox Mask” (Black/Blue) Costume, and Roka Misaki and Choshiro’s Limited Edition “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat” Costume. There will also be a special bonus save outfit for fans who have already played Killer Frame: Black Water Maiden. game Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask On the same device from which you saved the data Killer Frame: Black Water Maiden Saved to get the data save bonus, “Camera Obscura Hat”.

Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask It is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via steam On March 9, 2023, worldwide. It was first released for the Wii exclusively in Japan on July 31, 2008.

Watch a video message from the producers below. View screenshots in the gallery.