Fatal Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask launches for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on March 9, 2023

Survival horror game Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask It will be launched digitally for PlayStation 5And the Xbox SeriesAnd the Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the computer Across steam On March 9, 2023, global publisher Koi Tecmo announced. In Japan, PlayStation 4 and Switch versions will also be physically available.

Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask It will be available in both standard and digital deluxe editions worldwide. The latter includes the downloadable content “Rogetsu Isle Dinner party, party Fashion Collection” and a digital art book with original soundtrack.

Users who purchased a digital copy of the game before March 22, 2023 will also be able to download the early-purchase bonus Roca “Marie Rose Outfit” from dead or alive series.

Users who pre-order the game before its release date will also receive a variety of outfits, including Ruka’s limited-edition “Fox Mask” costume (white/red), Misaki’s limited-edition “Fox Mask” costume (black/red), Choshiro Limited Edition “Fox Mask” costumes (black/blue), Roka Misaki and Chushiro’s limited-edition “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat” costume.

Users who saved data for Killer Frame: Water Maiden Blak He will also get a data saving bonus accessory “Game Camera Hat”.

Here is an overview of the game, via Koei Tecmo:

Around Killer Frame: Lunar Eclipse Mask It was released in 2008 for Wii as the fourth title in killer frame / project zero series. Follow the redesigned version of killer frame: black water maidenMasterpiece killer frame The series will be revived again with upgraded graphics. When the heroes were children, they visited the isolated island of Rujitsu. In the midst of the festival, they mysteriously disappeared. The title begins when the girls decide to go back and visit the island again in search of the lost memories of that day. Try to fend off visiting ghosts, relying only on the faint glare of a flashlight and a camera with the ability to photograph unimaginable things, the camera obscura. camera obscura An ancient camera that has the power to fend off vengeful ghosts and shut down their power by photographing them.

Prepare stronger lenses and change different films to take more powerful photos.

Uncover “unseen things” to find clues that will help find lost things. Explore Rujitsu Island Explore dimly lit Western-style mansions and deserted hospitals on the island with the moonLight and dim light for flashlight.

The story progresses by “touching” places that might catch your eye.

From previous articles and press notes, you will find out about the past in which gruesome incidents occurred, reveal the lost memories of the protagonist, and find the truth.

Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

Trailer overview

Einglish

Japanese