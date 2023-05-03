Fastest growing jobs over the next 5 years – some paying more than $100,000

New technologies and the mounting climate crisis are changing the work landscape at an “unprecedented rate,” according to A New report From the World Economic Forum.

Between now and 2027, 69 million jobs will be created worldwide — but 83 million jobs are expected to be cut, resulting in a net reduction of 14 million jobs, the World Economic Forum reports.

Their findings are based largely on a survey of 803 companies employing a total of 11.3 million workers in 45 different economies around the world.

The emergence of generative AI and other intelligent technologies as well as the drive to “go green” will cause some jobs to be in high demand over the next five years, and put others at risk of becoming obsolete.

Here are the 10 jobs companies expect to grow the most over the next five years, according to the World Economic Forum report:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists Sustainability specialists Business intelligence analysts Information security analysts Fintech engineers Data analysts and scientists Robotics engineers Electrical Technology Engineers Agricultural equipment operators Digital transformation specialists

Demand for AI and machine learning professionals is expected to grow by 40%, adding about a million jobs to the global economy over the next five years, as more companies take advantage of AI to automate processes and better anticipate customer demand, among other uses. .

At the same time, global efforts to reduce carbon emissions including stricter environmental regulations and localization of supply chains have created a “wealth of green jobs” across industries, such as sustainability professionals and renewable energy engineers.

Not surprisingly, many of the fastest-growing roles are in the tech sector, with more than three-quarters of companies surveyed by the World Economic Forum saying they plan to adopt “big data” analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies into organizations within the next five years. coming.

Coca-Cola, for example, uses artificial intelligence to improve customer service, ordering, and the ChatGPT experience to “enhance marketing capabilities and business operations,” according to its latest version. Earnings report.

Other industries besides technology, manufacturing and retail could see significant job growth thanks to new technologies, Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick and Jeff Catmore Monday at the World Economic Forum’s Growth Summit in Geneva. , including education, agriculture and health. Switzerland.