Fast food chains remain open in Russia, and mostly quiet around Ukraine

McDonald’s did not make any statement about the invasion. A company spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether its restaurants in Russia are open, and how they receive supplies or handle payments. Global logistics and shipping companies Stopped shipments to Russia and access to important international financial services and Payment systems closed in the country.

PepsiCo also did not make a statement about its operations in Russia, and its spokesmen did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment. The company says on its website website It is the largest food and beverage manufacturer in Russia, and has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in three Factories in the country. Last year, Russia accounted for $3.4 billion, or more than 4 percent of PepsiCo’s $79.4 billion revenue.

PepsiCo entered into an agreement in the early 1970s that allowed Russia to do so bottle Pepsi became the first American consumer product to be manufactured and sold in the Soviet Union. In return, a subsidiary of the company, which was already marketing Soviet vodka, received the exclusive rights to sell champagne, wine and Soviet brandy in the United States. In the late 1980s, the Soviets granted it, renewing their agreement with PepsiCo fast of ships.

In a statement to global employees on Friday, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson condemned the “unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks” on Ukraine by Russia.

Mr. Johnson added that the company will donate any royalties it receives from its operations in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine along with other financial contributions. Saturday, a cheerful website For Starbucks in Russia, operated by the Kuwaiti conglomerate Alshaya Groupshowed that nearly 130 stores in the country are open and operating with normal business hours.

Yum Brands, which has more than 1,000 KFCs and 50 Pizza Huts in Russia — all owned and operated by franchisees — said it makes financial donations to several humanitarian aid organizations.

As for operations in Russia, the company said in a statement that it is “closely monitoring the development of the situation” and that it is too early to discuss the impact.