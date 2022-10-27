Fantasy Football Rankings – Week 8: Sleepers, Starts, and Sits – Michael Carter, Paris Campbell, and more

Happy Halloween week everyone, and let’s hope it’s all treats, and no tricks, for your imaginative team. As always, you’ve come to the right place for Week 8 fantasy football rankings and predictions, but we’re tidying up the obvious fun this week. It’s a top rated Halloween Candy! Hate me for not liking your favorite food, or realizing that I just opened up your world to the glory of the candy you’ve never tried, or… join me in unison with the ubiquitous litter hater that is candy corn.

2022 Week 8 Sleepers Fantasy Football

🚨 heads They sleep. They won’t imitate my ranking 100%. This chases the upside and often carries more risks.

rear quarter

Possible start: Daniel Jones, NYG -This is Daniel Jones’ directors hope they’ve been drafting the past two years, as Jones has been running frequently. Not only is the Seahawks’ defense poor overall, but they are among the worst at stopping a run, as evidenced by the repeated success against them, and… Kyler Murray rushed 10 for 100 last week.

Marie Start Greetings: Jared Gough, Diet – Yeah, I know I had Goff here last week since he was inside, even with a tough game, but this week, Goff is 1) indoors, 2) at home, and 3) up against the Dolphins defense that allowed for more landings From 2 out of four games, with Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson the only ones to throw a goalless or only one time. Tie him up for a potentially painful ride.

running back

Possible start: Michael Carter, New York This may sound obvious, but I see many people concerned about James Robinson’s trade. Yes, Robinson’s arrival will likely result in a timeshare, somewhat similar to Breece Hall and Carter earlier this year, but that’s more of a concern after this week. As we saw with Denver’s Latavius ​​Murray and Christian McCaffrey last week, it takes a game (or sometimes two) to look back to see his real role with a new team. The Patriots are good, but not intimidating, against running, and a day like Khalil Herbert would land Carter in the top 20.

Marie Start Greetings: Jamal Williams, Diet – That’s if D’Andre Swift comes back, because if Swift gets out, it’s very clear that Williams will start. Even if Swift comes back, Williams has a top 20 timeshare top scorer given this match. Since week three, the dolphins haven’t done much to stop opponents, including running backwards. Devin Singletary (19.6), Joe Mixon (15.4), Breece Hall (26.7), Michael Carter (16.3) and Dalvin Cook (14.8) were in the top 15 (two planes in the same game). Even Nagy Harris had a decent day with 9.5 points last week.

wide future

Possible start: Branden Cox, who – Things didn’t go as planned for the Chefs this year, because he’s no longer immune to the quarterback. Mills’ decline in play has ruined the scrolling game, but there’s little hope of week eight… assuming the Chefs don’t trade. The Titans are one of the most forgiving of encounters, as evidenced by last week’s Paris Campbell match. The leading trio did really well in the previous week and we can hope the Chefs see a lot of goals and hopefully one of them breaks for a big game and doesn’t work out.

Possible start: DJ Moore, CAR -PJ Walker isn’t a massive upgrade for Moore, but it helps when Moore sees an astonishingly high volume of goals when Christian McCaffrey goes out, and there’s no Robbie Anderson to boot. As we saw last week, Moore managed to see 10 goals and convert them to 7-69-1. The Hawks’ pass defense is pretty poor, and the lowest score for any receiver with more than 10 goals is 12.1 points, or in other words, the top 25 in any given week.

Mary Start Greetings: Paris Campbell, India Speaking of Campbell, go from an interesting pickup And the Start with a suspicious play since we know so little about how Sam Ehlinger is played. Ehlinger has some similarities with Jacoby Brissett, as this was my NFL Exploratory Report:

“Decent arm and inconsistent accuracy. Part of his problem is he’s trying to play too aggressively and he’ll lock up the ‘hope and pray’ option, letting the defense read his mind. He’s solid in the running game and isn’t shy about the pressure…but he doesn’t always feel it. He can Ehlinger goes from appearing as a star in one series to a bug-ridden backup in the next.”

But as we know, the leaders’ defense is highly exploitable, and we hope Ellinger keeps Campbell as Matt Ryan did. It’s a scary situation. I know.

tight end

Mary Start Greetings: Irv Smith, MIN – Start your tight ends against Seahawks and Cardinals. The Vikings come out of the farewell to get the Cardinal, whose worst tight end recorded opposition 4.9, and that was Tommy Trimble. Joan Johnson scored twice last week, while Noah Vant netted 7.5 points in Week Six.

Buying and selling

buy

pirate – With the Ravens match, this is the week that Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Goodwin are back on the right track, especially Brady and Goodwin.

– With the Ravens match, this is the week that Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Goodwin are back on the right track, especially Brady and Goodwin. Alvin Camara, right-back, no -As mentioned in concessions…Top 25 yards in total, Top 20 in touchdowns, Top 10 in receptions and Top 5 in getting yards to back runs…Despite losing two games.

-As mentioned in concessions…Top 25 yards in total, Top 20 in touchdowns, Top 10 in receptions and Top 5 in getting yards to back runs…Despite losing two games. Cordaryl Patterson, RB, ATL – He’s nearing his comeback, and the Falcons are in a dead stop running no matter what the scenario of this game is.

– He’s nearing his comeback, and the Falcons are in a dead stop running no matter what the scenario of this game is. Kenan Allen, WR, LAC – Allen isn’t 100% yet but he’s close and still 15th in the lead…especially with Mike Williams out.

– Allen isn’t 100% yet but he’s close and still 15th in the lead…especially with Mike Williams out. Deontay Johnson, WR, pit – Another concern report operator. Johnson is still the number one target in Pittsburgh, and if he starts catching 65-70% of his targets, Johnson could return to WR2 status.

– Another concern report operator. Johnson is still the number one target in Pittsburgh, and if he starts catching 65-70% of his targets, Johnson could return to WR2 status. Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL – He may not be 100% or come back to him, but Dak Prescott loves him so much, and Schultz was a Top 5 last year with him.

sell

Travis Etienne, RB, JAX -Yes, Etienne has an improvement in RB1 the rest of the season, but when you see people claiming he’s going to beat Austin Eckler the rest of the way, you max potential return…Now!

-Yes, Etienne has an improvement in RB1 the rest of the season, but when you see people claiming he’s going to beat Austin Eckler the rest of the way, you max potential return…Now! Joss Edwards, RB, BAL – Just like Etienne, float the name Edwards to see if you can get the 15 best value. If so, you cannot ignore this return.

– Just like Etienne, float the name Edwards to see if you can get the 15 best value. If so, you cannot ignore this return. Aaron Jones, RB, JB – Just a week ago the coaches were panicking, and now that Jones has had his second massive game of the season (versus four with 9.1 or less), the perceived value is up again.

– Just a week ago the coaches were panicking, and now that Jones has had his second massive game of the season (versus four with 9.1 or less), the perceived value is up again. James Robinson and Michael Carter, New York – If you can get the top 15 races for either of them (many different opinions), sell.

– If you can get the top 15 races for either of them (many different opinions), sell. Debo Samuel, WR, SF – Some might not have noticed the concern, but Samuel was barely in a hurry, and now CMC is ruining his potential for WR1.

Week 8 fantasy football predictions

These can differ from my rankings, my ratings Ranks are the order in which I will start players Outside the extra context, like, "You need the highest advantage, even if it's risky." Also, based on 4 TDs for QB, 6 Points Rest, and Half-PPR

Projection Download Link

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings

Just Half PPR Because FantasyPros’ automatic calculation of ranks is Non and Full-PPR can be turned off. But, there is so little difference from Non to Half and from Full to Half that you don’t have to worry.

Because FantasyPros’ automatic calculation of ranks is Non and Full-PPR can be turned off. But, there is so little difference from Non to Half and from Full to Half that you don’t have to worry. ECR = Expert Consensus Rank. Don’t focus on that too much, as not all experts are constantly/constantly updating.

They are updated regularly, so check that the menus are completely locked.

