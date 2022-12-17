Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15: Sleepers, Starts, Sits | Desmond Reeder, Chris Moore and…more

Congratulations if you made the Fantasy Football Playoffs, and if you haven’t started yet, I hope you’re all set and ready for next week. Continuing the theme of Christmas for fun in the Week 15 fantasy football rankings, Nicole and I went for a picnic this past weekend. After the very disappointing Richmond Raceway show the week before, we saw the fun Christmas light shows online. So this week I’m presenting the 10 best I’ve found. You may have found/saw others, so please share if you have them.

2022 Week 15 of fantasy football sleepers

🚨 heads up These sleep. They will not imitate my ranking 100%. This chases the uptrend and often carries more risk.

rear quarter

Possible starter: Desmond Reader, ATL In his first match?! are you crazy?! Well, let’s consider Ryder the runner, because his ability gives him a fancy Daniel Jones-like look. He can run, but he won’t take off every time. Ridder is actually a good pocket passer, and a 225-yard game with 1-2 touchdowns is doable, even against the Saints, and then an extra 40 yards on the ground with the hope of a rushing touchdown gives Ridder the ground and upside. This uptrend will be in the marginal range of QB1.

running back

Possible starter: Gus Edwards, PAL – Tyler Huntley looks likely for Week 15, but he’s not going to change the Ravens’ game plan to run, run, and run some more. Yes, the Steelers defense is weak, but JK Dobbins’ and Edwards’ combined 28 tackles are enough to make Edwards a decent flier against the Browns and their lack of a run defense.

Mary Star Tribute: Cam Akers, lar – This is why I drafted Akers in rounds 4-5 – I missed the playoffs and won a consolation bow on his shoulders! It is still very difficult to trust this offense, broken offensive line, Sean McVay or even Akers himself. However, Akers gets a positive match (Packers) and is RB10 in the last two weeks.

wide future

Possible starter: Alec Pierce, IND It was a long wait from Pierce’s double-digit third to fourth score (six games), but he’s back in relevance with an 8-4-86-1 against the Cowboys in Week 13. As reported on waivers, Pierce has leaned a bit over Paris Campbell , as Pierce is the #2 potential future shortstop for the Colts. Campbell is a free agent – yes, he’s already that old – and Pearce has the bigger play, higher touching, and potential, especially against the porous Vikings defense.

Possible start: Elijah Moore, New York — with Corey Davis sidelined, Moore up the pecking order for target engagement, and boy is the rivalry ripe for a big match. For this year, the Raiders are the only team worse against slot receivers, and since Week 8, they’ve “jumped” to the 27th, while the Lions are dead last. As long as the weather stays outside the 30s without rain, Moore shoots in the 15th week. It doesn’t look like Zack Wilson is starting out now with Mike White.

Mary Start Tribute: Chris Moore, ho Speaking of Moops (Seinfeld fans understand), if Nico Collins stays sidelined, you can take a spin on Moore if you’re skinny at wide receiver. No matter what the Texans do at quarterback, the Chiefs are a favorable match for one, especially when they push opponents to play keep up. Moore has been a WR37 since Week 7 with an 8.6 FPPG and is now pushing to lead the team in receiving yards (sad, I know).

tight end

Mary Start Tribute: Dawson Knox, BUF — If you’re on Yahoo, the answer is Jeff Driskel, who was listed as a tight end by the team last year, giving him eligibility there this year. The Knox have had a lot of misses this year, especially compared to 2021, but the Bills take on the Dolphins in Week 15. That’s another game of “watching the weather,” but if things aren’t bad, the Dolphins are seventh in the APA tight end, which is Not at the level of the Cardinals or the Seahawks, but with Gabe Davis mostly down and the frustrations surrounding Isiah McKenzie (they signed Cole Beasley), Knox deserves a head start.

Week 15 fantasy football predictions

🚨 attention 🚨 These can differ from my rankings, and my ratings The ranks are the order in which I will start the players Out of extra context, like, “You need the highest feature, even if it’s risky.” Also, based on 4 TDs for QB, 6 points for relief, and a Half-PPR

Week 15 fantasy football rankings

notes

SF/SEA – The bench did poorly, and the 49ers defense was great. Ken Walker It can finish as RB1 but its floor is close to zero. Ranked where I risk it, but your call is on the upside/risk.

– The bench did poorly, and the 49ers defense was great. It can finish as RB1 but its floor is close to zero. Ranked where I risk it, but your call is on the upside/risk. no / all – Weather: Moderate concern so far (low -30 with some wind) but no ‘must-haves’ yet given the value passing game options are here already.

– Weather: Moderate concern so far (low -30 with some wind) but no ‘must-haves’ yet given the value passing game options are here already. MIA/BUF – Weather: Possible snow showers, which will lower the game level. However, you do not sit still Josh Allen And the Stephen Diggs And the Terek Hill . Others in the passing game will debate…if it snows. Jeff Wilson Now back, moving Rahim Mostert down a bit.

– Weather: Possible snow showers, which will lower the game level. However, you do not sit still And the And the . Others in the passing game will debate…if it snows. Now back, moving down a bit. PHI/CHI – weather: almost no worries; just below 30°C. Dallas Goedert At the moment, it is downgraded to Devonta Smith .

– weather: almost no worries; just below 30°C. At the moment, it is downgraded to . DET/NYJ – Weather: No real worries like the upper 30s…except for the heck of a fade Jared Goff in the fresh air. also, D’Andrea Swift He doesn’t have an injury rating (yet) and only seen that twice (Week 1 & 13, when he had huge games). Updated for Zack Wilson hurt most planes.

– Weather: No real worries like the upper 30s…except for the heck of a fade in the fresh air. also, He doesn’t have an injury rating (yet) and only seen that twice (Week 1 & 13, when he had huge games). Updated for hurt most planes. NE/LV – Ramonder Stephenson Looks like he can play and he’s back with it Damien Harris which is reflected in the ratings.

– Looks like he can play and he’s back with it which is reflected in the ratings. cin/tb – Risky waiting T Higgins even with his practice ( Tyler Boyd Also) given 1) last week and 2) it’s a 4 p.m.

– Risky waiting even with his practice ( Also) given 1) last week and 2) it’s a 4 p.m. NYG/WSH – I will be Barkley Practice, but backup options are still few on Sunday Night Football, and the Chiefs defense is solid.

(Photo by Rich Gresley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)