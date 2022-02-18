Fans say Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch Cloud Ports Suck

See squire, you went and pissed off Goofy. picture : Square Enix

full Kingdom Hearts If that thing really exists, hit the Nintendo Switch on February 10th, albeit not in an official capacity. The version available on the handheld hybrid console is a cloud port, which means you stream Square Enix’s RPG online. These ports are becoming increasingly popular for the adapter thanks to Hardware limitations, but as you may have guessed, this is not good . It’s not so good, in fact, that fans all over the internet are begging – no, they’re begging you not to buy Kingdom Hearts on the switch.

Nintendo initially announced that Kingdom Hearts It will make its way to the switch last October. Square Enix followed up this news with Series release date Back in January, with all three games mentioned—Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIXAnd Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter PrologueAnd Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind—Can run via the cloud. it’s wa Exciting news for any fan of Sora and the gang’s adventures, being able to take these stories with you on the go is a must An obvious plus. But cloud ports are awful on the platform in general.

This was it feelings since then previews It fell in January. And now that it’s a file Kingdom Hearts The series is out, fans online agree that the cloud versions are not the way you should experience this popular series.

Twitter is on fire with various complaints about cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts series. some people Sharpdirectly tells you that Don’t buy games on the switch. others share very funny Videos of the game, making it look more like a file stop motion AMV From a playable game. Even loyal Kingdom Hearts Hmk fan who talk to Kotaku In October, about the accession of Sora Smash Bros. UltimateIn a YouTube video last week Kingdom Hearts Shouldn’t be ported to Switch via the cloud.

As HMK . explains In the video above, the game acts like garbage. It appears choppy and sluggish, and players have reported a slew of latency issues. But what’s worse than a game that can barely be played? Totally unplayable game. Some users have Shared stories From startup problemswith the three Kingdom Hearts Games that apparently crashed after the title screen.

It can be tempting to pick up a file Kingdom Hearts Series on the Nintendo Switch, especially if you want to travel with Sora in your pocket. But it seems that these cloud ports are not. and for About $90 For what amounts to lower versions of all three games, you’ll probably be better off Buy an all-in-one package worth $100 From the PlayStation Store. At least that way, you’ll know that you Getting an actual download should work much more smoothly.

