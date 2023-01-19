Fans of the Pokémon tier list have been waiting for Scarlet and Violet

screenshot : The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Scarlet Pokemon And Violet About 2 months old at this point, but quest to find out which Pokemon Are the best never has been an ongoing conversation among the competitive community. Smogon, one of the biggest competitive centers Pokemon Online has been trying sorting through the gaming meta for a while, and while the conversations are still unfolding, we have an idea of ​​the best Pokemon in Gen IX.

If you want to see only the best Pokemon, feel free to use ctrl + f / command + f “Who are the best Pokemon in carmine And Violet? Other than that, let’s provide some context for those who don’t know how competitive Pokémon Rankings work.

How do Pokemon the competitive levels at which you operate carmine And Violet?

exist Many Pokemon, and a lot of disparity between them in terms of stats. So when it comes to creating a list of layers for Pokemon The game, the community is not just making one giant list. Instead, Pokémon are divided into separate class lists that have their own classes. It sounds confusing, but think of it this way: the stat gap between Toddler Pichu and Actual God Arceus is huge, and there are hundreds of Pokémon with different stats, move combos, and abilities that make them more or less competitive. In general, the possibility of a file Pokemon The game is unattainable in its current form, so instead of trying to make a giant roster and compare Pichu to Arceus, Pokemon Fans divide Pokémon into different classes that place different crowds alongside others that are close to validity.

These levels contain rule sets that include and prohibit certain Pokémon for competitive play, but you’ll see a bit of overlap between the different levels, as some ‘mons are deemed applicable to different levels of play. These different levels include:

Standard / Overused: This is often considered an “essential” experience to compete Pokemon Fighting. Here you will find many of the most famous and not so legendary Pokemon.

Underused: The next tier below is for the middle of the road Pokémon who are decent, but there are typically better options depending on what you’re trying to accomplish.

Rarely Used: Here is where we start to get to the Pokémon that would be a rarity to see in any higher tier play, as a lot of these critters have either some notable drawbacks or would just be better off replaced by a different Pokémon.

Never Used: These are the real stinkers. The losers. The weakest links, as it were. While Never Used is not the standard way of play, some folks just prefer the Pokémon who occupy the less competitive space as it can make for a more interesting or at least different type of competitive environment. Personally, Beautifly is one of my favorite Pokémon, and it’s considered a Never Used Pokémon. Sometimes your friends are just not as good as the pros, and that’s okay.

Uber: This is the tier where most legendary Pokémon fall. Palkia, Arceus, Mew, the Lati twins? All of them exist here alongside a select few normies who have some great stats or strategies. A great deal of Pokémon that fall into the Uber tier are banned elsewhere, and for good reason. They’re the most powerful Pokémon in the game and can pretty easily bulldoze over everything else. So now they get to be in their own pool and fight each other, rather than stomping on a family of Maushold.

What is Smogon?

For the uninitiated, Smogon is basically the officially unofficial hub for competitive Pokémon. Though the site technically abides by different rules than the official Pokémon competitive leagues, it has a pretty robust and thorough system for tier rankings that has become extremely common vernacular for the Pokémon community. It’s so prevalent that it’s recognized across Pokémon hubs like Serebii. So if you’re looking for an official ranking of the best Pokémon straight from the mouth of The Pokémon Company, this isn’t what Smogon is. In addition, these types of discussions are often spurred on by the community, as they are the most willing to talk openly about the game’s strengths and shortcomings. So if you want to learn more about the best Pokemon for competitive team building, you won’t find a more qualified source than the users over at Smogon.

The site also posts usage stats to give people an idea of ​​how often a particular Pokémon appears in competitive play, and based on December’s stats, Paradox Pokémon seem to be taking up a lot of space in standard play. Great Tusk was the most used Pokemon in December, with Iron Valiant, Roaring Moon, Iron Tusk, Iron Moth, and Iron Hands all appearing in the top 36 Pokemon in tier.

Who are the highest ranked Pokemon? carmine And Violet?

As explained earlier, who is the “best” Pokémon varies by level, but it’s not just stats that determine how well a Pokémon ranks. There are also abilities, attacks, and Statistics training This will help the Pokémon climb the ranks. So while these are all major factors, the Smogon community has been debating and debating this issue ever since carmine And Violet Launched.

The easiest place to start is Uber class, where the strongest Pokemon are located, although you won’t be able to use many of them in competitive play outside of this tier. Unsurprisingly, The game’s mascots Coraidon and Meraidon are ranked at the top of the Uber category list. This is often the case for most people Pokemon Games for art characters the legendary chest is in high rank, as they are supported as a powerful entity at the end of your journey. in carmine And VioletThese two characters are befriended almost immediately as the game begins, but they cannot be used in battle until the end of the game. They have strong stats, abilities that give them a stat boost the second they’re on the field, and they have a lot of tricks in their moveset.

further down the list, The ranking of the best Pokémon mainly consists of both secondary Legendary monsters, the Pokémon you’ll meet in the Baldia region (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu here, though Wo-Chien isn’t part of the Uber class) and paradoxical Pokémon that are Old or future relatives of the Pokémon. Flutter Mane, Great Tusk and Iron Bundle lead the pack, with Iron Treads coming in at the bottom of A-tier. There are a few benchmarks here as well, with Corviknight, Gholdengo and Skeleridge also at A-tier.

When you switch from Uber to Overused, you’ll notice that some Pokémon that rank lower than others in Uber rank higher in the lower ranks. This is because having some Uber Pokémon in the pool changes things in the meta, and because they’re not in the OU pool, some Pokémon that have suffered from high meters can move up the ranks. So now, GoldengoAnd DragaboltAnd great tusk Are you in Top rated Smogon OU for the best pokemon. This is above many myths like Xin Bao And Ting Luwho fall into the A-rank along with some such as Paradox Pokémon Iron brave And Moon roaras well as some standard Pokemon such as DragoniteAnd AspartaAnd kingambit. As the A rank goes down the list, some Pokemon that are rated Uber high like KorvikniR Iron treatedAnd glimora appear next to DonozoAnd GraganacleAnd Grimsnarl.

Paradox Pokémon’s high rating makes sense, as they are supposed to be primitive/synthetic versions of typical Pokémon with more powerful stats, more diverse mobile tools, and often new typing that gives them an edge over their modern-day counterparts. They are, by their very nature, intended to be more powerful and dangerous Pokemon than the ones you’ll encounter in the rest of Paldea. So naturally it would float on top of competitive play as well.

Should you use the best Pokemon from the competitive tier lists?

Crucially, if you’re here looking for ideas on how to build a good competitive team, know that class ranking isn’t the end, it’s all going to be applicable in Pokémon. For example, he has a lot of competitive players Murkrow is closed Because he can use the Tailwind move to increase your team’s speed, and the Prankster ability gives you priority when using it. So while Murkrow’s stats are nothing to write home about and don’t appear in most competitive rankings, they are still a very useful addition to your team.

Right now, Legendary and Paradox Pokémon seem to lead competitive play at Uber and Standard levels, but those rankings are still in flux and will change in the months to years to come as players discover new strategies and builds. These changes are very frequent right now because the game is still very new. That’s how things are He walks around with some very wide strokes. So it will be interesting to see how the metadata changes over time and players learn new combinations and builds.