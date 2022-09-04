Fans of “House of the Dragon” noticed a very important inconsistency in the game “Game of Thrones”

Image credit: HBO

See everyone and their dog The first episode of Dragon HouseHBO’s Game of thrones prefix. But have you (or your dog!) picked up the inaccurate references to the original series?

Focusing on the Age of Dragons, a time period in Westeros when the Targaryen family reigned, Dragon House Happening about 200 years ago Game of thrones Started. The series chronicles the chronology in the opening, saying that our story begins “before the death of the mad king Eris and the birth of his daughter, Princess Daenerys Targaryen.” However, some fans believe the gesture was not intended to connect the new series with Game of thronesbut for George RR Martin’s original novelsAnd the A song about snow and fire.

At the end of the first episode, King Viserys Targaryen Talk to his daughter, Princess Rainera. Viserys tells her that he intends to name her heir to the throne, and shares the apocalyptic prophecy passed on by five generations of Targaryen rulers. According to Viserys, Aegon the “conqueror” Targaryen had a vision that predicted a terrible winter, and an enemy that could only be defeated if the Targaryen united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Egon allegedly called the prophetic dream “a song of ice and fire.”

This reference – perhaps just a means of communication Dragon House for events thrones Beyond that – just created more questions. Viewers might remember it at the end thronesSamwell Tarly tied the series into a cute little arc by naming his written version of events A song about snow and fire. Tarly later stated that he came up with the name himself. Game of thrones He never mentioned Egon’s prophecy, and Daenerys also seems to have no knowledge of it on the show either. Does he think this discrepancy is just a way for fans to reshape the last two seasons Game of thronesOr, is this the honest truth of Dragon House team as well?

The theory may have legs to stand on. In an interview with Vanity FairAnd the Model Ryan Condall asserted that the idea for Aegon’s prophecy came from the writer himself. In the novels, Daenerys has a vision in House of the Undying that mentions Aegon’s dream. Although this was not filmed in Game of thronesShe hears the voice of her late brother Rhaegar saying, “Agon. What’s the best name for a king.. It’s the Promised Prince, and it’s the Prince.” Ice and Fire Song. “

In hindsight, the statement refers to Jon Snow. It hasn’t been revived yet in the books (crazy bush Martin left us in for so many years!) but thrones He finally reveals that Jon is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen, Aegon. Martin also claimed that he intended to incorporate the prophecy into it Winter winds-Do you have to finish writing?—which will also contain a file ‘Very different’ ending. Is this his way of adding new ideas to a series of decades in the making, or is the title of prophecy a way to separate his work from his work? thrones disappointing conclusion?

“What are we doing at this point in history A song about snow and fire…we have two cannons,” author George R.R. Martin Mentioned in a live video. “the offer (Game of thrones(Canon and Book)Ice and Fire Song) canon. For fans of the series, it’s a welcome distinction. Although it’s almost impossible to view the new prequel series as anything but a follow-up to HBO thronesTechnically, the theory allows audiences to watch Dragon House As a prelude to beloved novels instead. works for me. All it takes to erase Game of thronesFinish out of our minds!

