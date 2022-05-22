Fans flood Brooklyn subway stations to get infamous subway tickets

Biggie Smalls fans crowded subway stations across Brooklyn on Saturday to score MetroCard commemorative cards honoring the late hip-hop rapper. his fiftieth birthday.

About 50,000 cards were loaded into MetroCard machines at four stations in Brooklyn, which was home to Biggie’s company, also known as “Notorious BIG.”

People were lining up about 100 people at a time, waiting for hours at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station for a crack at buying some tickets, which included a picture of the late rapper.

Many said it was worth it.

“It was a long, hot two hours,” said Melissa Baguelo, 30, of Brighton Beach, after buying five metro tickets. “Two for me. Two more for my friend, one for a boy in the house.”

“It’s Biggie Smalls. “It’s a symbol,” she added. “Who wouldn’t want this, to be born and raised in Brooklyn?”

“I’m not going to use the card,” said Carmen Torres, 62, who was wearing an oversized shirt. “I’ll put it in a safe place.”

Park Slope resident Francesca Lando waited two hours to buy six souvenir MetroCards featuring Biggie Smalls. Paul Martinka

Flatbush resident Valentino Lucas has been waiting for more than four hours in sweltering heat to buy 30 metro tickets. Paul Martinka

Crown Heights’ Tatiana Wilkinson was so happy to purchase three Metro tickets to commemorate rap icon Biggie Smalls. Paul Martinka

Cameron McGinn, 27, of Manhattan, said the MTA Memorial Metro cards were a smart business move.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Biggie,” he said. “This is a great way and a unique element to getting and showing off a real fan base.”

“Obviously people are frustrated with that,” he added. “I’ll be back for another.”

Long Island resident Juan Hernandez buys Biggie MetroCards at the Barclays Center subway station. Paul Martinka

Some fans waited up to four hours to purchase MetroCards with a picture of the late rapper Biggie Smalls. Paul Martinka

An adventurer tried to make some big bucks by betting on souvenir cards for people looking to avoid the long wait.

“Forty dollars! Who wants it?” he shouted.

MetroCards are one of the many ways you enjoy the Big Apple celebration The late fiftieth birthday The rap star, who was infamously shot dead In 1997 after leaving a vape party in Los Angeles. He was 24 years old The case is still not resolved.

Speculators are already posting high prices for MetroCards commemorative cards. Juan Gonzalez

The Barclays Center honored Biggie Smalls’ 50th birthday on Saturday. Paul Martinka

Biggie, whose real name is Christopher Wallace, signed Sean Combs’ Bad Boy label when it launched in 1993. His debut album, “Ready to Die” was released after a year to worldwide acclaim, and he spawned singles including “Big Poppa”. and “succulents.”