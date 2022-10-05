Fan about the fate of Aaron Judge’s home jogging ball

October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas – As he walked down the field lobby at Globe Live Field, celebrating with other fans and surrounded by a sea of ​​cameras, it looked as if Corey Yeomans had hit home.

Instead, he had won the grand prize.

Two days catch the ball all Tuesday night, New York Yankees player catch the ball Aaron Judge It was launched for Homer’s number 62 in the MLS.

The historic memorabilia came sailing front row of Division 31 left field, an engine that Judge hit to lead the second game with two headers night and day against the Texas Rangers. Believe it two days on the fly.

Youmans, from Dallas, works in the biz, and nothing could be the value of the ball. With security personnel around him while taking the ball for endorsement, Yeomans was asked what he planned to do with the award.

“Good question,” he said. “I didn’t think about it.”

After the Yankees lost 3-2, the judge said he did not have the running ball on his turf.

“I don’t know where she is,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but this is a souvenir for a fan. He’s had such a great success there, and they have every right to be.”

Yeomans was among the crowd of 38,832, the oldest to watch a baseball game on the football field as a 3-year-old.

