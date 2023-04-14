Famous Zelda YouTuber begs Nintendo to leave him alone

In the aftermath of the huge wave of hype that followed the latest The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears tractorNintendo seems to have nailed the number of rogue copyright lawsuits it has against YouTube creators, and at least one of them has been holding back. In his most recent video, “PointCrow” Moreno pleaded with Nintendo to leave his channel alone after it recently issued dozens of additional lawsuits against his videos.

“Please remove these strikes and allegations or at least start a dialogue with us so we can all move forward with the excitement I’m sure you’ll love to see about your future games,” Moreno said. In a Nintendo video Posted on YouTube on April 14 He said he was vetted by his lawyer. The order comes after the Switch manufacturer apparently doubled down on issuing copyright claims and strikes against Morino’s channel, increasing the total number to 28, including videos against older, unrelated videos. Wild breath Like the Wii Sports game.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nintendo started targeting the zelda speedrunner’s YouTube channel on April 6 after he uploaded footage of a Breath of the Wild Multiplayer mode commissioned and released to the public. Despite creating videos featuring challenge runs and other modified content for years, it appears to be the first time Nintendo has indicated that it has had any problem with the content. Moreno posted about it on Twitter at the time, Criticizing the move and asking the publisher to retract its decision.

He now says Nintendo has done the opposite , a follow-up to the copyright claim of over 20 additional videos spanning his entire career in the content industry. While most listed “mod” in the title, at least one contained vanilla gameplay with commentary. “These takedowns may have started with modified content, but they’ve turned into something else entirely,” Moreno said in his latest video.

On April 23, another zelda Youtuber Croton said 10 of their streams and two of their videos have been “blown away” from the platform. “No answers, no context, just a copyright takedown,” they wrote on Twitter. And one of those videos literally had nothing to do with mods and was just a file zelda Challenge run.

In his video, Moreno accuses Nintendo of flouting a creator’s guidelines for targeting him, and defends his edited site. Breath of the Wild Streaming, which has collectively garnered tens of millions of views and helped keep the excitement around a game that is now six years old. “To be clear, I have never encouraged piracy of Nintendo games,” he said. “Mods you commission are not sold, and all code is custom, which means it’s free from Nintendo Originals.”

Right at the time when many content creators are preparing for a massive outpouring of interest from fans and viewers before release Kingdom Tears next monthNow, Moreno is tired of making content for the game at all, lest arbitrary copyright claims continue. This is a little scary because the precedent they set with this case may very well apply to their next release The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s TearsHe said. “Depends on their decisions to remove challenge and gameplay videos along with modified content, it would be difficult for any content creator to post creative concepts without fear of Nintendo exercising their copyright over the video in line with their own policies.”

Moreno initially planned to appeal the copyright claims, and defend his videos on fair use grounds, but now says those legal efforts could cost millions and could jeopardize the future of his YouTube channel with more than 1.6 million subscribers. He recently tweeted, “It’s hard to be excited about this Kingdom Tears when zelda It’s being taken off YouTube with nukes.”