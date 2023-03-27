Famous radio DJ Scott Shannon lists a house in upstate New York

Real estate
Alexa
March 27, 2023 | 7:06 a.m
Radio star Scott Shannon is selling his New York home — it has six bedrooms, a pool, and a tennis court.
Image courtesy of Houlihan Lawrence. Getty Images
Famous radio DJ Scott Shannon has it Register his house In Purchase, New York, for $3.45 million.
Best known for his four decades on the New York airwaves—including hosting WCBS-FM’s “Shannon in the Morning” until his retirement last December at the age of 75—he still lends his voice to “America’s Best Hits.” Nationally Picked and “True Oldies”. channel.
His massive 9,620-square-foot colonial home, located on 2.52 acres at 132 Lincoln Avenue, comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three powder rooms, a pool, and a tennis court.
The elevated entrance features double stairs and French doors opening to a stone built terrace, chef’s kitchen, family room, master bedroom with double walk-in closets and sitting room with fireplace.
Upstairs, you’ll find four more en-suite bedrooms, double exposure and high ceilings (plus plenty of space for hot “Morning Zoo” sessions).
The listing brokers are Donna and Scott McCloy of Houlihan Lawrence
