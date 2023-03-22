Families of the Montreal fire victims face an agonizing wait

MONTREAL (AP) — Families and friends of presumed victims of a deadly fire in Old Montreal faced an agonizing wait Tuesday as a rescue team worked to enter the charred shell of the building where two bodies were found and five people are still missing.
Yukun Tseng said waiting to hear about what happened to his friend An Wu “was absolutely heartbreaking”.
