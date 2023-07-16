Fairy tale driving Ana Miguel leaves stadium games, says ‘heroically talented team’ remains

Fairytale pioneer Ana Miguel announced that she is leaving Playground Games in August and that a “heroically talented team” will continue to work on the long-awaited reboot.

Megill became Fable’s Narrative Lead in July 2022 and has been with Playground Games since February 2021 when she joined the team as Fable’s Head Writer. Working on Fable was a “dream come true” for her, and she had nothing but positive things to say when she announced her departure.

“My friends, I have news,” Miguel wrote. Twitter. This August, I step away from my role as narrative lead in Fable. I’ve had several wonderful years doodle away in the fairytale cottage, but the time is ripe for new challenges.

“Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it pains me to leave it behind. But Playground has assembled a heroically talented team, so I know it’s in good hands. I’m excited for what comes next—for them and for me.”

Shortly after her announcement, she lashed out at those who were “silly” and immediately assumed that something was wrong with Fable or that her parting with the studio was something unfriendly.

“Some people act silly, so let me be clear: I came to a good stopping point to jumpstart the project, so I did,” Miguel said. “And I decided to take a little break before jumping on to my next gig. That’s it. I have nothing but fondness and respect for Playground and my mates there.”

Fable is the upcoming reboot of the beloved Xbox series that began in 2004 and was officially unveiled in 2020. The game has been mostly quiet since then, but this year’s Xbox Game Show gave fans their best look yet at the project.

