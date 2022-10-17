Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont





“Flash” actress Ezra Miller on Monday pleaded not guilty to the alleged home burglary charges in Vermont, in which they were charged with alcohol theft, according to Pennington Criminal Court Operations Director Wendy Dickey.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses their pronouns, actually appeared at the hearing with their attorney, Lisa Chilkroot. Dickey said they face one count of felony burglary and one count of petty theft.

“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their families and friends, who remain a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Chalkroot said in a statement to CNN.

A police affidavit said Miller is accused of going to a neighbor’s home in Stamford, Vermont without permission on May 1, and stealing bottles of alcohol while the neighbor was not at home.

Court documents indicate that the actor is then scheduled to appear in court on January 13.

Miller is starring in the upcoming movie “The Flash,” which is produced by DC Films. DC Films is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also the parent company of CNN.

The accusation on Monday comes after Miller announced that they are seeking mental health treatment in August.

“Having recently gone through a period of severe crisis, I now realize I have complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to everyone for being bothered and upset by my previous behaviour.”

“I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive phase of my life,” the actor added.

Miller’s statement came after a series of legal issues.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to the Hawaii County Sheriff’s Department.

Miller paid a $500 bond, and was released from custody, according to local police.

On April 19, the actor did not contest any competition and was fined $500 for disorderly conduct, showed court record, and the harassment charge was dismissed.

Earlier in the day, Miller was arrested on a second-degree assault charge following an incident at a private residence in Puna County, near the town of Pahwa, according to the Hawaii Police Department. No charges have been filed in connection with this incident.