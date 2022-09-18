Ezra Miller has a ‘Christ’ complex, controlling the ‘harem’ of young women, reporting allegations

Ezra MillerThe long and troubling road of the past two years has led us here: A Vanity Fair bombshell He takes a deep dive into the chaos surrounding the actor.

The “Fantastic Beasts” star is non-binary and uses their illusion pronouns, They recently announced that they are looking for a cure for “complex mental health issues” after a string of arrests and charges of assaulting and assaulting a teen, among other crimes.

Miller’s downward spiral reportedly began in the wake of their parents’ divorce in 2019, according to Vanity Fair, which spoke to dozens of people in Miller’s ark about the story published on Sunday.

“It wasn’t until after this happened that he didn’t start to panic and lose control of himself in public,” said an unnamed friend of Miller, whose representatives denied the claim. “The Iceland accident happened, and then it just kept going and going and going.”

In 2020, a disturbing video of Miller Looks like he’s strangling a woman Outside of Iceland’s pub popped up online, sparking the start of their escalating personal and legal problems.

At the time, Miller was reported to have been advised by a spiritual advisor named Jasper Young Bear, who believed Miller was “the next messiah and the Masons were sending demons” to kill the actor. Sources said the actor used to refer to themselves as “alternately in the name of Jesus and Satan.”

The role of Miller in the upcoming DC movie “The Flash” which is It is still scheduled for release next year Despite the controversy surrounding his star, he appears to be playing a myth-making role with a source confirming that the actor claims the superhero is “the one who holds the multiverse together like Jesus.” See also Sagittarius September 2022

Miller reportedly embraced these beliefs and spread them among a group of young followers.

“[They’d] Talk about the metaverse and medicine and how they are Christ and what [their] Work here,” a source told the outlet. “They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people – which means the party. So, when he was in Iceland, he was abroad nonstop. [Their] My favorite was the rave, going on the folds for two or three days at a time.”

Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old indigenous activist, reportedly plays a central role in Miller’s teachings with their union determined to “bring about the end of the world,” according to a source. However, the teen’s parents have accused Miller of physical and verbal abuse, as well as of looking after the minor – allegations made by Iron Eyes. vehemently denied It results in a protective order against the perpetrator.

Although Miller does not have any Native American ancestry, they claim to be “a kind of Messiah, and they will lead the indigenous revolution,” Iron Eyes’ mother, Jumping Eagle, told Vanity Fair.

Elsewhere in a Vanity Fair article, Miller is accused of harboring his henchmen and friends on a Vermont farm in strange and dangerous circumstances. The property reportedly contains an altar decorated with “lead, herbs, sage, and flash statues.”

“It often makes women put their cell phones on the altar when they enter, and other shows,” one of the actor’s friends told the outlet, describing the dynamic as a “patriarchal dictatorship.”

Miller is accused of controlling a mostly young “court harem” on the farm, where the star is allegedly “playing them against each other, yelling at them, and belittling them in front of others”. See also The three zodiac signs with coarse horoscopes, Saturday 18 June 2022

While most of the actor’s legal cases have been resolved — Vanity Fair reports that several of Miller’s alleged victims have received monetary settlements and signed nondisclosure agreements — Miller is scheduled to appear in court next month to stand trial for felony burglary. was the perpetrator Arrested for stealing alcohol from a Vermont residence in May, which Miller’s representatives claimed was a misunderstanding about borrowing rice wine from a supposed friend for a recipe.

In a statement issued in August, Miller described this last period of their lives as a period of “severe crisis.”