Extreme scenes of the Kherson advance: Ukrainians charge with death-defying courage

In the video below, you can see Ukrainians attacking Russian positions with American-made Humvees, while the vehicles come under heavy artillery fire. One of the 4x4s was fully spotted by the Russians.

: Intense footage of Ukrainian troops moving on Humvees somewhere in the oblast under heavy Russian fire – at least one HMMWV can be seen destroyed. #Ukraine – (Ukraine) October 5, 2022

And this video was made by a Ukrainian RPG gunner with a helmet camera. The tank he is traveling in comes under heavy Russian fire, several explosions occur around the vehicle, and then a fierce battle develops next to the vehicle. The soldier who made the recording says that none of his comrades were injured, which can be said to be very lucky given the circumstances.

Proba shurmu, trochi no wadala. M (Ditra) Video It continued in the forest. В сей час смт штурмували з закалу инше пупазический. Рассия перескочити савал на дарович ипти! Dobre Chdo VC GV. pic.twitter.com/Zl7nu2uNFu – V (Nezabarom) October 5, 2022

In recent days, Ukrainian troops have made significant progress in the Kherson region, along the Dnieper. Although the Russians have abandoned some settlements along the Dnieper, fighting and casualties are still heavy.

The Russian army destroyed a convoy of armed forces of four BMP-1, two T-64 PV, BRTM-2 and other equipment near the village of Kostromka in the Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/laEYgCfi2j – Real (Libya) October 5, 2022

A cover image is an example. Source: Getty Images