October 5, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Extreme scenes of the Kherson advance: Ukrainians charge with death-defying courage

Arzu 23 mins ago 1 min read

In the video below, you can see Ukrainians attacking Russian positions with American-made Humvees, while the vehicles come under heavy artillery fire. One of the 4x4s was fully spotted by the Russians.

And this video was made by a Ukrainian RPG gunner with a helmet camera. The tank he is traveling in comes under heavy Russian fire, several explosions occur around the vehicle, and then a fierce battle develops next to the vehicle. The soldier who made the recording says that none of his comrades were injured, which can be said to be very lucky given the circumstances.

In recent days, Ukrainian troops have made significant progress in the Kherson region, along the Dnieper. Although the Russians have abandoned some settlements along the Dnieper, fighting and casualties are still heavy.

A cover image is an example. Source: Getty Images

See also  Index - Economy - Home search, extortion: Energy crisis in the shadow of war in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

They agreed to new sanctions against Russia – symbolic – economic

8 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

The Russians are backing down, and Moscow has already given its signal

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Russian Defense Lines Collapse, Supplies Flow to Ukraine – Our War News on Tuesday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Extreme scenes of the Kherson advance: Ukrainians charge with death-defying courage

23 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday after two days of solid gains

28 mins ago Izer
3 min read

After decades of insinuations, Scooby-Doo has been cast as a lesbian

37 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

A pair of galaxies shine in a new image from Webb, the Hubble Telescopes

41 mins ago Izer