Explosion and rocket attack on Zaporizhzhya could affect Putin emotionally – our war news on Sunday

President of the United States and some analysts According to It is important to avoid a situation where Putin feels he has no choice but to escalate the war. US President Joe Biden at a fundraiser in New York talked about Thursday night, that the world is nowhere near nuclear Armageddon since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis; And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the introduction of preventive sanctions against Russia, saying the country’s authorities had begun to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons in war. According to one European official, Putin is behaving like a cornered beast that will become increasingly dangerous. this morning There was an explosion On the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia. A train carrying fuel has caught fire and part of the bridge appears to have collapsed. The cause of the explosion is still unknown; There is a good chance that there was either an accident or an act of Ukrainian sabotage. Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said the Russian president Gave instructions To establish a government committee on the emergency caused by the Crimean bridge. Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Marija Zakharova said the explosion on the Crimean bridge was an act of terrorism by Ukraine. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russian businessman in exile According to Ukrainian victories on the battlefield could force the entourage of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to leave for their own lives. We are updating our article. Our most important war news on Saturday: 1. Putin is terrible put himself in a precarious position – NATO is no longer concerned with its success, but with its failure. There was a huge explosion At the Crimean Bridge, which is fearfully guarded by the Russians, the damage was more serious. Putin replied Crimean Bridge Explosion4. What can be done to get rid of Putin? – He spoke Russian billionaire in exile5. Russian Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova According to The Crimean bridge explosion was a terrorist act by Ukraine. Ukrainian newspaper He was informed, Ukraine is behind the Crimean bridge explosion7. Suspiciously They sent a message Ukraine leaders to Putin after explosion