Russian forces have sent significant forces to occupy the settlements around Bahmut since the end of May, but in six months they have advanced only a few kilometers.

Russian attempts to advance against Bahmud led to a steady depletion of soldiers and equipment, forcing troops into relatively insignificant settlements for weeks and months at a time.

The pattern of operations was very similar to the summer operations against Severodonetsk and Liszhansk in the Luhansk Region, where the Ukrainians allowed the Russians to waste their forces in these two cities.

Although they managed to occupy both cities, Luhansk County became Russian with it, This tactical victory had very few operational advantages, when the offensive in the east reached its peak. Russian efforts in this area have largely stalled at the line reached in early July.

Although the Russians were able to continue their advance towards and into Bahmuth, forcing the Russian forces to retreat, the town itself gave them little advantage in the process.

Six months of brutal, merciless and exhausting battles Its costs far outweighed the operational advantages the Russians could gain by capturing Bahmut. On the other hand, Russian attacks around Bahmuth

Deploying a significant portion of Russia’s available combat power, it will continue Ukrainian counterattacks

