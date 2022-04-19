Experts Suggest Leaked Game Boy Emulators for Switch Made by Nintendo

In most cases, the release of Yet another classic console emulator for Transformer Not all of that would be noteworthy. But experts tell Ars that a pair of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators for Switch Which was leaked online on Monday Showing signs of being official products of European R&D from Nintendo Section (NERD). This makes some industry watchers hope that Nintendo may be planning official support for some emulated classic mobile games. Through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service In the future.

What is in the infusion?

The two leaked emulators — codename Hiroko for Game Boy and Sloop for Game Boy Advance — first hit the Internet as Fully bundled NSP files And Encrypted NCA files Linked from a 4chan thread posted on the Pokemon board on Monday afternoon. Later in this thread, the original poster suggested that these emulators “are official internal development versions of Game Boy Color / Advance emulators for Nintendo Switch Online, which have not been announced or released.”

In a short time, data stylists check the packaging Finding .git folder in ROM. This volume includes commitment logs indicating development work assumed around August 2020 from a NERD employee and, oddly enough, a developer at Panasonic Vietnam.

INCLUDES THE HISTORY OF NERD Working on NES Classic And SNES ClassicBeside GameCube simulation technology in the last year Super Mario All Stars, so the department’s supposed intervention would not be out of the ordinary. Screenshots of the leaked Game Boy Advance emulator also include “(c) Nintendo” and “(c) 2019-2020 Nintendo” at various points.

While none of this is suggestive, there is no conclusive evidence that Nintendo was involved in making these emulators. Some skepticism may also be warranted because There is some historical precedent For a simulator developer trying to get more attention by pretending that a homebrew product is an official “leak” version from Nintendo.

Some observers have also cited other reasons to suspect that these leaks were the product of “official” work by Nintendo. ModernV VintageGamer And others He noted that the leaked GBA emulator includes an “export state to Flashcart” option designed to “confirm native behavior” on “native devices,” according to the GUI. This option is illustrated by an image of a third-party flash cartridge from EZFlash in the emulator’s interface, an odd choice considering Nintendo. Previous judicial attacks on flashcard makers.

advertisement

The “Saved Memory” option in the emulator also refers to the ability to “interact with flash carts and other emulators, [and] Fan sites…”This is a list that would be appropriate Prepared by Johnny Carson “The Magnificent Karnack” About “Things Nintendo doesn’t want to mention in an official product.”

“I am fully convinced of its legality.”

So, did these emulators really come from Nintendo or is it all a complicated hoax? Nintendo did not respond to a request for comment, so we consulted a video game historian who has been actively involved in tracking, cataloging, and preserving Nintendo prototypes through various online communities for years. While this source requested anonymity to avoid any potential backlash from Nintendo, they said they were “99.9% sure of the time.” [the emulators are] real” and that “personally I am fully convinced of its legality.”

Our source said the strongest evidence of Nintendo’s involvement with these emulators is the security signature on the NSP files. This signature ensures that only NSPs run Hardware development “Because of the prototypes being signed with different keys than retail toys,” our source said. Someone trying to install emulator files on a hacked retail key “will encounter errors and won’t turn on.”

It is theoretically possible that a homebrew developer with access to Switch dev hardware could design a signed file like this. But our source said, “It’s very difficult to fake an NSP signed by a developer. Only those who have a good understanding and access to the SDK know how.” Doing so will also require “several hours [spent] Our source said that learning how to use the comprehensive SDK “. This kind of intimate SDK knowledge” isn’t really a focus at all for most [homebrew] The developers on Switch,” who are focusing on other tools for making software for hacked retail units, added.