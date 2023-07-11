Experience shows that humans can really hear silence after all: ScienceAlert

Since the days of Aristotle scientists and philosophers Discuss Whether the silence is “audible” at all. A series of new experiments for researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the United States The problem may be solved.

The search cleverly used a well-known trick called One is more than an illusionfooling the listeners’ minds into thinking that two separate sounds are shorter than one, even though the total time is actually the same.

When replacing the sounds with silence, the team found that this illusion still worked. You can Try it yourself. One continuous silence is thought of as longer than two separate silences, although they are in fact generally the same length.

“Silence, whatever it may be, is not a sound — it is the absence of a sound.” He says Rui Z Goh is a graduate student in philosophy and psychology from Johns Hopkins University. “It is surprising that what our work suggests is just that nothing It’s also something you can hear.”

The researchers hypothesize that because we react to silence in the same way as the sound in these tricks, we actually hear that silence—not just infer that it is there. It seems as if Simon and Garfunkel They were on to something.

A total of 1,000 participants were recruited across seven trials. In addition to the illusion of one more, the other similar tests Executed, covering periods of silence and partial silence that varied in how close they were to each other or how far apart they were.

Background noises such as restaurants and busy train stations were used within silence for some trials, while differences in tones were involved in others.

Across all trials, the effects were the same: silence seemed to be processed in the same way as sound. The study adds to our growing knowledge of how our sense of hearing works.

“The kinds of illusions and effects that seem to be unique to the auditory processing of sound we also get through silence, which suggests that we actually hear the absence of sound as well,” He says Ian Phillips, philosopher and psychologist at Johns Hopkins University.

Numerous studies Now show Silence can be important in the perception of sounds – such as the way we leave pauses between words – but up until this point there had been no strong experimental evidence that silence itself could act as a stimulus that the brain heard.

Next, the team wants to look at how we would perceive silence if it were completely separate from sound (and not embedded in it, as in these experiments). It also raises the question of whether or not we have experienced complete silence, and can help treat various hearing problems.

Philosophers have long debated whether silence is something we can perceive literally, but there has been no scientific study aimed directly at this question. He says Chase Firestone, cognitive scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

Research published in PNAS.