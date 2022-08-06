Exclusively from Apple reveals a lower-than-expected price for the iPhone 14

Update 08/06 below. This post was originally published on August 3

Apple leaks have consistently agreed on one thing: iPhone 14 models becomes more expensive. This so far.

in a new way Blog postLanzock, an anonymous leaker, revealed that Apple “decided to freeze the launch price of the base iPhone 14 model through a decision at the top executive level.” And given Lanzuke’s solid track record, there’s every reason to believe so.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max concept shows expected top price of $1,199 Tweet embed



Lanzuk explains that Apple’s decision was based on “a stagnation of the global mobile phone market and declining demand … so the price of the base model was frozen despite some price-increasing factors.”

Detailed by other leakers, these factors include an increase in component prices due to shortages and Apple is upgrading several key items in the iPhone 14 lineup. Notably, LG Innotek’s all-new front-facing camera module, which the leaks claim is Three times the price of its predecessor.

Undoubtedly, Lanzook understands the potential shock and disbelief that his news will generate and asserts that his information comes from a powerful source within a “major US financial institution”. Furthermore, Lanzook has a track record of being respected. While the insider has accidental missThere have been a number of subtle leaks for both Apple and Samsung devices in the last year.

Update 08/05: More information regarding the iPhone 14 launch has been leaked, and this is good news. Influential Analyst and Industry Expert Ming-Chi Kuo Reports Apple has succeeded in expanding production of the upcoming base model in India before its launch.

“Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 around the same time as China for the first time at 2H22 (India has been a quarter or more behind in the past),” Ku explained, “In the short term, the Indian iPhone capabilities/ Shipments still have a huge gap with China, but it’s an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. “

My contacts believe this strategy will pay off immediately, as Apple will be able to provide a large stock of iPhone 14 for its September release. This is in stark contrast to the ongoing supply chain issues the iPhone 14 Max is facing. While Kuo expects the new 6.7-inch model to be launched along with the rest of the lineup, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), warned that “the iPhone 14 Max panel shipments [are] Still a lot behind during August. ”

So if you’re planning to buy Apple’s most expensive big screen iPhone yet, I think you’ll have to move quickly when it goes on sale.

Update 08/06: Talk to me today, popular mentor AppleLeaksPro says the new pricing is in line with what he’s heard several months ago. LeaksApplePro explained that “pros are much more expensive to manufacture,” citing the new punch-hole display, upgraded 48-megapixel camera, stainless steel chassis (which has been a cost differential since the iPhone XS) and the A16 chipset.

“There are a lot of differences,” the leaker told me, saying that expectations are that Apple will focus primarily on iPhone 14 Pro models at launch. “I guess Apple will only talk a little bit about the iPhone 14.”

AppleLeaksPro says that the motivation behind all this is “differentiation”. This ties into similar moves Apple has made to increase prices and differences between the Standard and Pro models of iPads, Macs, and MacBooks in recent years. The strategy has proven successful, even if it is difficult to determine which feature would make the iPhone 14 Pro models objectively professionally oriented.

All of this means a rift is opening up in the leak community. Last month, renowned analysts at Wedbush explained that price increases across the range were inevitable because “prices have been rising across the entire supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass those costs on to the consumer in this release.”

From what I understand, there is some truth in both situations. Pressure in the supply chain is driving up costs, as are many new components in the iPhone 14 range (in particular New front cameras).

However, I understand that Apple is also determined to make 2022 the year it leads to differentiation between Pro and non-Pro models, even if it means swallowing some of the cost increases on the standard models. This is an important factor behind the iPhone 14’s similarity to its predecessor, both in design and performance, as the upgrades are likely to be smaller than any previous iPhone upgrade.

As a result, expect this to be one of the most controversial iPhone releases in recent years.

Apple iPhone 14 range is shown based on several leaks everything



If true, Lanzuk’s claim would mean the iPhone 14 retains its $799 asking price (rather than jumping to $899), which also builds hope that the new iPhone 14 Max will be $100 less at $899. These price points make sense, given Apple’s determination to expand Feature and performance gap As for the iPhone 14 Pro models, the prices of which are still expected to rise:

iPhone 14 Pro – $1,099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1,199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099)

Furthermore, I would argue that Lanzuk’s claim still equates to an effective $100 price increase across the range. This is because the $799 iPhone 14 will replace the $699 iPhone 13 Mini as the entry-level model, and the $899 iPhone 14 Max will replace the $799 iPhone. for Apple to market to customers.

Is the iPhone 14 lineup worth it? Design, camera and performance upgrades On Pro models it certainly appears like this, but with a possible transition From Lightning to USB-C in 2023 I still urge you to be careful if you don’t have to upgrade this year.

___

