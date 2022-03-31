Exclusive: Microsoft is moving ahead with a family plan for Xbox Game Pass

Rejoice, Xbox fans, that Microsoft is about to fill an annoying gap in the Xbox Game Pass Service (XGP). Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s Netflix-like game subscription service that gives you access to hundreds of games for a relatively low monthly fee. Multiple plans give you games across PC, Xbox consoles, or the cloud on mobile devices, which includes all Best Xbox Games From Microsoft on the first day.

One glaring omission from Xbox Game Pass, historically speaking, has been the lack of any kind of “Family Plan” for Xbox Game Pass, which allows you to share access to the service among families. We’ve written about the need for such a plan before, especially since Nintendo offers a family plan for its online services, and platforms like Disney+ and Netflix have had it for years now. I’ve heard about Microsoft’s desire to create a family plan for a long time at this point, although there are details to work out on how royalties will be distributed, and how licenses from third-party publishers will be compensated for users who are not granted. t attached to the master plan. According to reliable sources familiar with Microsoft’s efforts, we can now confirm that Xbox He is Going ahead with a family plan for Xbox Game Pass, which may launch sometime this year.

From our knowledge, paying at a higher level for an Xbox Game Pass family plan would get five players access to games across the entire library, and would be much cheaper than paying for five separate XGP accounts as is necessary today. With Microsoft’s family account system already in use for Office 365, players within the same country will be able to play together with a single XGP subscription managed by a central account holder, in the same way as Netflix. See also Wordle 272 Mar 18 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment However, some details are still unclear. For example, will there be separate family plans for the PC Game Pass console and Xbox Game Pass, or will it be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? The exact pricing is also unknown as of this writing, besides it would be much cheaper than having to pay for several separate accounts as is required today. We’re not sure exactly when all of this will be announced, but it looks like Microsoft is preparing to announce it to the public in the relatively near future.

