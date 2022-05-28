Exclusive: Microsoft continues to iterate on Xbox cloud-streaming device codenamed Keystone

For a few years, rumors have persisted that Microsoft has been exploring building some form of live streaming Xbox Cloud Games Via a more affordable dongle, similar to Chromecast and Google Stadia. It was the first tip Hobart Project. Recently, the codename “Keystone” Back in the Xbox OS menu, leading to rumors that Microsoft continues to explore additional hardware for the Xbox lineup.

We can now confirm that this is indeed true, and it relates to a modern working HDMI streaming device Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming service. However, Microsoft takes some time to explore additional iterations of the product before bringing it to market.

In a statement provided to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson described its commitment to lowering Xbox content limits across low-cost hardware, while acknowledging that the current version of Keystone needs more time to bake before going live.

“Our vision for Xbox Cloud gaming is consistent, and our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, and wherever they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game streaming device, codenamed Keystone, that can connect to any TV or screen without the need for a console,” a Microsoft spokesperson stated.

“As part of any technology journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing what we’ve learned, and making sure we deliver value to our customers. We’ve made the decision to move away from the current iteration of Keystone. We will take the learning and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more gamers. around the world in the future.”

From what we understand, Keystone has been in development for two years, with Microsoft continuing to finalize the product’s feature set.

This fan appeared from 4chan last year in a supposed leak of the streaming device. We’ve confirmed that this isn’t real, but give us a glimpse of what an Xbox streaming device might look like. (Image credit: ElrondGaming (via 4chan))

To speculate, Keystone could eventually run some kind of Windows or a thin Xbox OS, given that “Keystone” originally appeared in the list of operating systems along with various Xbox platforms such as “ERA” and “GameOS”. Using Windows instead of alternatives like Android will allow Microsoft to offer its own streaming media apps like Microsoft Movies & TV. Although using Android OSP may be a faster way to market, it relies on apps like Netflix, and possibly Spotify.

The exact timeline for Keystone is still unclear, but I don’t expect to see it anytime soon – especially not in Xbox and Bethesda Showcase Coming on June 12th.

The low-cost streaming device makes sense from a business perspective, as Microsoft is pushing to make Xbox Game Pass available to more families who might not be interested in owning a full console. As Microsoft previously hinted at bringing files TV Apps for Xbox Cloud Gaming Also, which will lower the barrier even more.