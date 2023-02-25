Exclusive: iPhone 15 Plus showcases a new design

Until now, 9to5Mac View exclusive renders of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Now, we’ve got the CAD models of the iPhone 15 Plus and our resident 3D graphics expert, Ian Zilbohas put together some exclusives that show off the new device.

This is the iPhone 15 Plus

As explained earlier, CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are provided by Apple to partners in its supply chain to prepare for the launch of a new iPhone. These types of files are so high-resolution for the final device in terms of dimensions and design that having inaccurate files would be costly to Apple’s partners.

The iPhone 15 Plus shown here shows a lot of what we expected based on reports of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. At the bottom of the device, you can clearly see the new USB-C port that will finally replace Lightning for charging and data transfer.

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus is also set to adopt Dynamic Island. This means that the entire Apple iPhone 15 lineup will feature Dynamic Island and that the notch will not be a “feature” of any current iPhone model. The edges are also slimmer on the iPhone 15 Plus than on the iPhone 14 Plus.

Documents viewed by 9to5Mac Also, make sure of the exact dimensions of your iPhone 15 Plus, which are:

160.87 mm long

Width 77.76 mm

7.81 mm

For comparison, here are the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Plus:

160.84 mm long

Width 78.07 mm

7.79 mm

You can see that the iPhone 15 Plus is slightly longer, narrower, and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, the camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Plus is thicker than its predecessor.

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus, like the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, adopts a new body design that features slightly rounded edges. This makes for a less harsh transition from the front of the device towards the back.

The iPhone 14 Plus clearly sold worse than Apple expected, but the company is still moving forward with maintaining that form factor in the iPhone lineup. Whether or not changes like USB-C and the dynamic island are enough to sway buyers toward the iPhone 15 Plus remains to be seen. what do you think? Let us know in the comments.