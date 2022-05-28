Exciting new video shows a record-breaking helicopter flying over Mars

Grab your hats as the Mars Helicopter takes us on another journey over the Red Planet. NASA has released new footage of the 25th flight of the Ingenuity helicopter, revealing small helicopters Longest and fastest trip Until now.

on April 18 Created by NASA’s Mars Helicopter Traveled 2,310 feet (704 meters) at 12 miles per hour (5.5 meters per second). The video from the trip was posted on Friday, as a team Currently preparing for Twenty-ninth flight on the surface of Mars.

“For our record-breaking flight, Ingenuity’s downward-moving camera provided us with an incredible sense of what it would be like to glide 33 feet above the surface of Mars at 12 miles per hour,” said Teddy Zzanitos, Chief Creative Officer at NASA’s Jet Lab. Pay in Southern California, at A statement.

The video is really doozy. It starts about one second into the flight, after creativity has already taken off from the surface of Mars. Once it reaches a height of 33 feet (10 meters) The helicopter begins to fly Southwest. Her shadow passing quickly over the land of Mars appears to be moving with bold determination.

Dexterity quickly accelerates to its full speed within three seconds of flight. The shots that seemed frantic were sped up about five times normal speed, reducing the flight time of 161.3 seconds to Less than 35 seconds.

granular video resident It allows us to marvel at Mars’ desert-like terrain, which begins with soft sandy ripples, then becomes more rocky about halfway through the shots, before recovering again and providing a safe place for creativity to descend.

G/O Media may get commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿

The helicopter’s downward-facing black-and-white camera was designed to cut-off when the rotorcraft is within 3 feet (1 meter) of the surface, to avoid getting dust lodged in the navigation system.

Ingenuity may have started off as a sidekick to the VersionBut this little helicopter has proven itself time and time again. On April 19, 2021, Ingenuity became the first powered aircraft Leaves From the surface of another planet. The helicopter is 19 inches (48 cm) high and 4 pounds (1.8 kg) designed to test an entirely new way of exploring aliens. worlds, and It has already far exceeded all expectations by logging 28 flights over Mars – the original mission plan was just aimed Five trips.

Although the last Communication issues Between ingenuity and six-wheeled Rover Companion The helicopter was recently recruited to aid perseverance In his exploration of Mars, flying through the sky to determine the best paths across the planet.