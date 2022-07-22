Ex-“American Pickers” costar Frank Fritz is hospitalized with a stroke – Deadline

Frank Fritzwho for a long time was part of the team that made America’s collectors He hit a reality show, and was hospitalized with a stroke, according to his ex-partner, Mike Wolf.
Wolfe shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying, “Now is the time to pray for my boyfriend. Frank had a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”
He added, “I pray more than anything that you can get through this just fine. I love you friend.”
Feelings indicate a shift in the relationships between the two former partners. The two were apparently at odds earlier this year. Fritz responded to Wolff’s statement about Fritz’s exit from the reality series, criticizing them and claiming he was “tired of the lies of the past”. Fritz did not appear in the last season of the show.
When news started emerging about Fritz no longer appearing on the show, Wolf posted on Instagram about Fritz. He said he would “miss him” and would pray for the best and all good things for him for the next part of his journey.
“I’ve known Frank for a long time I remember him, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey Frank, me and Danny (Daniel) started in 2009, like all of life, has had its highs and its failures, its blessings and its challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like you All of you, and I pray for the best and all good things for him for the next part of his journey.”
Fritz has been the co-host on the show since it began in January 2010, the last episode of Fritz on The Old Road Show that aired in March 2020, but did not return when the show came out of a production shutdown imposed by the pandemic.
