Ex-“American Pickers” costar Frank Fritz is hospitalized with a stroke – Deadline

Frank Fritzwho for a long time was part of the team that made America’s collectors He hit a reality show, and was hospitalized with a stroke, according to his ex-partner, Mike Wolf.

Wolfe shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying, “Now is the time to pray for my boyfriend. Frank had a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

He added, “I pray more than anything that you can get through this just fine. I love you friend.”

Feelings indicate a shift in the relationships between the two former partners. The two were apparently at odds earlier this year. Fritz responded to Wolff’s statement about Fritz’s exit from the reality series, criticizing them and claiming he was “tired of the lies of the past”. Fritz did not appear in the last season of the show.

When news started emerging about Fritz no longer appearing on the show, Wolf posted on Instagram about Fritz. He said he would “miss him” and would pray for the best and all good things for him for the next part of his journey.