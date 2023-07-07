Ex-Amazon executive sentenced to 16 years in prison for $9 million heist scheme

Together, Mrs. Wortham and Mrs. Hudson used the stolen money to purchase a five-bedroom house in Smyrna, just miles from an Amazon warehouse, for nearly $1 million, along with a Lamborghini, a Tesla, a Porsche Panamera, a Kawasaki motorcycle and a two-wheeled Dodge Durango. four-wheel drive, according to the plaintiffs. They also bought expensive jewelry with the stolen money, documents show.

Prosecutors said after Ms. Wortham left Amazon in March 2022, the scheme continued.

In January, while on bond, Ms. Wortham and Ms. Hudson were working with a franchise company to try to open a hookah lounge, according to prosecutors. When the company asked them about the charges in the Amazon case, Ms. Wortham and Ms. Hudson sent the company falsified court documents indicating that charges had been dismissed in the case, according to prosecutors. Their chains were revoked after the authorities learned of the fraud.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Ms. Hudson on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering in the Amazon case. She and Ms. Wortham were also charged with perjury in connection with the prosecution’s attempt to dismiss the charges in the Amazon case.

Hudson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Ms. Wortham and Ms. Hudson were assisted in the Amazon scheme by Demetrius Hines, who worked in loss prevention at Amazon, and Laquettia Blanchard, who worked as a human resources assistant at the company, according to prosecutors.

Mr. Haynes and Ms. Blanchard gave Ms. Wortham names and Social Security numbers that were used to create some of the fake vendor accounts, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Mr. Heinz purchased the stolen personal information from JaQuan Frazier.

Mr. Haynes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in November. Last month, Ms. Blanchard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, and Mr. Frazier pleaded guilty to committing a wrongful crime, or acting to conceal a felony from authorities.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Haynes, Ms. Blanchard and Mr. Frazier will be sentenced at a later date. Lawyers for the three did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.