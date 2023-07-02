Ewan McGregor receiving the Karlovy Vary President’s Award – Deadline

The 57th Karlovy Vary Film Festival opened last night with a spirited musical performance from Russell Crowe, and energy stayed high this evening with actor Ewan McGregor in town to accept the festival’s Honorary President’s Award.

McGregor accepted the honor during a flooded ceremony in the festival’s Great Hall, where he was joined by his daughter Clara McGregor, his mother, and partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight. It means the world to me,” he said as he accepted the award. “I believe so much in what we do as actors. I am very fortunate to do what I love and love what I do.”

The crowd inside the room was lively. The Czech fans are known to welcome the stars they welcome here in Karlovy Vary and McGregor plays in front of the crowd.

“I was going to say something in Czech and I was trying to practice. But someone called an ambulance because they thought I had a medical emergency.”

During the presentation, the festival showed a short video tribute to McGregor featuring a range of his performances trainspotting to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom MenaceWhich received the biggest cheers from the audience. However, the actor told the audience that the only project in his movie that stands out is his latest project.

“The most important thing I did today was work with my daughter Clara McGregor,” he said before welcoming her to the stage for the presentation of the 2023 film The Road. You sing louder, I sing louder. In the picture, the couple play the fictional role of a father and his daughter, who embark on a journey full of unexpected encounters during which they find a way to return to each other after a period of estrangement. Emma Westenberg directed the picture, from a screenplay by Robbie Custer. McGregor served as executive producer on The Pic.

Actress Alicia Vikander received the first honorary president’s award of the year at last night’s opening ceremony. Her latest photos firebrand The festival opened after the show. The film is a fictional story of Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of the tyrannical English King Henry VIII. Vikander plays Parr in the piece along with the unrecognizable Jude Law, who is a good fit for King Henry. The duo made their film debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Karlovy Vary’s Robin Wright and indie powerhouse producer Christine Vachon are also set to perform with honorary gongs during the festival. Vachon will also be presenting her latest single, the smash hit Sundance spirits of the pastBy director Celine Song.

Patricia Clarkson chairs this year’s Crystal Globe jury (sharp objects)who is joined by producer Dora Bouchoucha, Sundance programmer John Nin, director Olmo Omerzo, and Irish actor Barry Ward.

Among the competition lineup Les chambres rouges (The Red Rooms)-Latest pic from Canadian director Pascal Plant’s hypnosisStarring Herbert Nordrum (the worst person in the world).

The Karlovy Vary Show runs from 30 June to 8 July.