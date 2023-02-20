Everything we know about Valorant Agent 22: release date, abilities, and more

The next Valorant agent is on the horizon. While Agent 22 hasn’t been officially revealed by Riot, here’s everything we know about the upcoming character.

The Valorant Agent roster continues to expand at a rapid pace. While the first-person shooter launched with only 10 agents, players now have a lot of options to choose from today.

It wasn’t that long ago that Harbor arrived in Episode 5 – which was definitely a breath of fresh air for gamers. However, the Indian dealer who owns the water was a bit “disappointed” according to the pros, and many are now looking forward to what the store has in store next.

Article continues after announcement

With that said, here’s everything we know about Valorant’s next agent, Agent 22 including a potential release date.

Brave Agent 22: Rumors, leaks and harassment

Not much is known yet about Valorant’s next agent. However, according to the prominent leaker “ValorLeaks”, the new agent currently in development is Codename “SmokeDancer”.

While the codenames aren’t often much, the name implies that the next minion might have the ability to counter smoke or other line-of-sight blocking abilities.

Furthermore, the latest Agents Status update from Riot developer John ‘MEMEMEME’ Gosciki has given the community an idea of ​​what’s in store in 2023.

Article continues after announcement

According to the developer, fans can expect a total of three new agents this year. Of those, Riot has announced that we’ll be getting at least a new Rookie and a Sentinel. However, they wouldn’t reveal which category the third agent would fall into.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

The agent status update also gave fans a subtle teaser. As usual, the next customer’s foot is exposed. While there’s obviously not much to go off, it looks like Agent 22 might arrive with a companion at their side.

When will the next valiant agent be released?

the Agent 22’s release date has not been officially confirmed by Riot. However, falling out of the usual release schedule, Agent 22 should release in Episode 6, Chapter 3 – which is expected to start sometime in late April.

Article continues after announcement

While this may seem a long way off, it is worth noting that the developers may release the new agent sooner if they are moving forward with development.

However, we just have to be patient and see what Riot has up their sleeves.

That’s all we know so far about Valorant’s upcoming Agent 22. Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides to get ahead of the competition:

The best valiant agents | Best guards | Best duelist | best starters | Best Controls | How to get free loot | Is Valorant on Mac? | How many people play Valorant? | When does Valorant come to mobile? | How to change your brave name | Best crosshair settings Is Valorant getting a TV show?