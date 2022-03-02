After a very quiet two months of the year, things are finally starting to heat up in March. The latest rumors suggest that Apple owns a Special event on March 8th, where it may reveal many new products. But that’s not all that March has in store for us.

The last two versions of iOS and macOS were a bit boring, but iOS 15.4 is loaded with features and improvements, and macOS 12.3 finally brings global control. Both OS updates are supposed to be released in March. Finally, there are many more upcoming shows and series on Apple TV+, including exciting new shows and highly anticipated second seasons. Here’s everything coming from Apple in March 2022:

spring event

It’s been rumored that Apple’s first event in 2022 will be held on Tuesday, March 8, but it’s not true seem less likely Currently. However, we still expect a March event, and in line with previous recent events, it should be a streaming event only and not in person.

Among the products we might expect to announce is the new 3rd generation Apple iPhone SEand Update iPad Air. It is also rumored in the first half of the year that it has been radically redesigned MacBook AirAnd the The advanced Mac miniAnd the iMac 27 inchany of them can also appear in the Spring event.

Apple may also use the event to make certain service-related announcements. We rarely hear much before new services are announced, so it could be anything, from an Apple TV+ to an Apple Fitness or even an Apple Card.

Rumors of new products

The big spring show event finally means, some new Apple products to talk about! Here’s what Apple may announce in March. not expect to see everyone Of these, consider, but at least two or three should be declared.

iPhone SE (3rd generation): The latest rumors say that this should look like the iPhone 8, but with an improved camera and a new A15 processor. The iPhone 5G will be Apple’s most expensive, by far.

iPad Air (5th generation): It’s probably the same excellent design as the current iPad Air, with an upgrade to the A15 processor, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, and of course 5G on the cellular model.

iMac 27 inch: This might be a new iMac Pro, or it might just bear the iMac name, but it should be a huge step forward from the 24-inch iMac. Rumor has it that it’s expecting an HDR display with a small LED backlight and an M1 Pro and M1 Max processor.

MacBook Air: The reason for the MacBook Air change comes from a major design change, with flat edges and colors not unlike the 24-inch iMac. It’s likely to debut with an M2 processor, and could have other improvements like an HDR display, more ports, or MagSafe charging like the new MacBook Pro.

Mac mini: Mac mini already supports the M1, but it’s a new, high-end model with an updated design, more ports, and an M1 Pro/Max processor. The M1 model is also expected to be updated with the M2 processor this year.

Apple released iOS / iPadOS 15.3 And the macOS 12.2 Towards the end of January, then the beta testing process for . began iOS 15.4 And the macOS 12.3. Beta testing ran throughout February, and we’re expecting a release in March.

iOS 15.4: This version is full of goodies. Use Face ID with a mask, new AirTags privacy and security features, the new gender-less Siri voice, Tap to Pay, a fix for ProMotion 120Hz animations in third-party apps, new emojis, and more.

iPadOS 15.4: Most of the new features in iOS 15.4 are here as well, but the highlight is the addition of Universal Control, which allows you to easily use your mouse and keyboard between both your Mac and iPad and drag and drop content between them.

macOS 12.3: The big plus here is Universal Control, in conjunction with iPadOS 15.4.

We’re expecting watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 in addition to those mentioned above, but there aren’t a lot of new features other than the addition of new emojis.

Services

+ Apple TV

Apple is expected to premiere several new movies and shows in SXSW It’s mid-March, but that’s like when the films debuted at a film festival – they were slightly modified and released to larger audiences a few months later.

Here are the shows, series, and movies we can expect to hit Apple TV+ in March. If you want to know what happens next, check out The complete guide to upcoming Apple TV + content.

Jon Stewart problem: Showing John’s current issues returned in a new weekly format on March 3.

Central Park (season two returns): After a half-year break, this animated musical comedy returns for more episodes of season two on March 4.

Dear… (Season Two): Another season of this biographical series where celebrities and influencers read letters from those who have inspired their lives. Season two begins on March 4.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray: A limited series of six episodes based on the novel by Walter Mosley, and starring Samuel L. Jackson. Premiere on March 11th.

Snoopy Show (season 2): Season two of this Peanuts animated series arrives on March 11th.

our crash: An 8-episode limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork. Premiere on March 18th.

pachinko: Best selling novel pachinko It follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family, tracing the line from Korea to Japan and finally America. Premiere on March 25th.

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games on Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not so All On Friday, a new game or an important update. Check files Apple Arcade FAQ For a complete list of Apple Arcade games and more details about the service. Many games are released without warning, but you’ll often see a couple of projects listed in the Coming Soon section. Some of them have release dates, but most of them seem to be released by surprise. Games with a “+” at the end are titles that have already been released in the App Store but are just getting a new release (no ads or microtransactions) in Apple Arcade.

The App Store usually has a few games listed as “Coming Soon”, but as of the beginning of March, no such games were listed. The same was true at the beginning of February, but we still have regular weekly releases, so there’s no real cause for concern. It’s possible that Apple doesn’t have apps arranged and ready to go that far in advance, or maybe it’s planning another big push like it did Last year when he added 30 new games to the library and modify the rules about titles that can be of quality for Apple Arcade.

Whatever the reason, stay tuned Fridays for new Apple Arcade releases.